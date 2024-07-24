Excellent organic* growth of 8.0% in H1 2024

Adjusted operating income margin* stable at 14.1%

Free cash flow* up 35% to CHF 155 million

CHF 100 million cost savings plan delivering first results

M&A relaunched with five acquisitions to date

Outlook 2024 confirmed

Géraldine Picaud, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I would like to thank all members of the SGS family for delivering a strong set of results in the first half of the year. The excellent organic growth reflects our ability to capture the megatrends of our industries. Recent bolt-on acquisitions in the Americas and Europe demonstrate our commitment to seize growth opportunities in attractive end markets.

We remain focused on executing Strategy 2027 - 'Accelerating growth, building trust', which will support increasing margins for the second half of the year.

We are laying solid foundations for growth and profitability to deliver on our promises. This is only the start of our journey."

Financial highlights