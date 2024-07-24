2024 half year results

Géraldine Picaud

CEO

Marta Vlatchkova

CFO

24 July 2024

Environment, Health and Safety Laboratory, Canada

2024 half year highlights

Géraldine Picaud

CEO

Environmental Noise Monitoring, Peru

Key highlights

Strong results and Strategy 2027 on track

Strategy 2027

Execution of Strategy 2027 on track

Expansion of sustainability and digital services

M&A relaunched, with five acquisitions to date

CHF 100 million cost savings plan delivering first results

SGS ranked 6th most sustainable company in the world by TIME

Strong financial performance

Excellent organic sales growth of 8.0%

AOI margin stable at 14.1%, with first benefits on cost savings plan offsetting adverse FX effect

Free cash flow up 35% to CHF 155 million

Outlook

Outlook 2024 confirmed

Expansion of sustainability and digital services

Quadrupling PFAS1 testing capacity in

North America

Accelerating the energy transition by pioneering innovative technologies in critical battery metals

Leading the way in sustainability report assurance in Asia

Expanding cybersecurity capabilities with new Brightsight lab in Singapore and Gossamer acquisition in the United States

PFAS Testing Laboratory, USA

1 Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

M&A relaunched, with five acquisitions to date

Acquisitions to date

Representing total annual revenue of ~ CHF 40 million

ArcLight Wireless

Business line:

Connectivity & Products

Location:

North America

Closing: 1st May 2024

FTEs: 75

IEC

Business line:

Health & Nutrition

Location:

Europe

Closing: est. Q3 2024

FTEs: 150

AQM

Business line:

Health & Nutrition

Location:

Latin America

Closing: est. Q3 2024

FTEs: 90

Cromanal

Business line:

Health & Nutrition

Location:

Latin America

Closing: est. Q3 2024

FTEs: 50

Gossamer

Business line:

Connectivity & Products

Location:

North America

Closing: est. Q3 2024

FTEs: 30

CHF 100 million cost savings plan delivering first results

New organization

Corporate simplification

+0.3 percentage points on H1 AOI margin

Country saving plans initiated in H1

Leverage of shared service centers

Optimization of 3rd party spend

New run rate reached at the end of 2025

Health Sciences Laboratory, USA

Growth from all business lines

Testing & Inspection

10.9%

8.6%

6.9%

1 124

799

623

Industries &

Natural

Connectivity &

Environment

Resources

Products

2 969

8.1%

Certification

Total

1.7%

7.8%

8.0%

3 335

423

366

Health &

Business

SGS

Nutrition

Assurance

Group

Sales, CHF million

Excellent growth in Environment, Advisory & Safety

(CHF million)

H1 2024

H1 2023

Sales

1 124

1 076

Total change

4.5%

of which organic

10.9%

of which scope

-1.2%

of which FX

-5.2%

Adjusted operating income

133

110

Adjusted operating income margin

11.8%

10.2%

Soil Sampling, Germany

Double-digit organic growth in Environment, driven by regulations and PFAS testing in North America and Europe

Double-digit organic growth in Advisory, benefiting from sustainable construction projects in Latin America

Strong organic growth in Safety, notably led by risk assessment and industrial hygiene services in Europe and Latin America

Strong momentum for services supporting the energy transition

(CHF million)

H1 2024

H1 2023

Sales

799

789

Total change

1.3%

of which organic

8.6%

of which scope

0.0%

of which FX

-7.3%

Adjusted operating income

111

113

Adjusted operating income margin

13.9%

14.3%

Oil and Gas Laboratory, USA

Double-digit organic growth in Metallurgy, benefiting from projects wins in critical minerals and battery metals

High single-digit organic growth in Lab Testing, led by strong analytical services in North America, Europe and Latin America

High single-digit organic growth in Trade & Inspection driven by all commodities and regions

Solid performance driven by Softlines and Connectivity

(CHF million)

H1 2024

H1 2023

Sales

623

631

Total change

-1.3%

of which organic

6.9%

of which scope

-1.7%

of which FX

-6.5%

Adjusted operating income

126

130

Adjusted operating income margin

20.2%

20.6%

Electrical Safety Certification Laboratory, France

High single-digit organic growth in Softlines, mainly driven by new opportunities in sustainability in Europe and Asia Pacific

High single-digit organic growth in Hardlines led by toy safety and lower inventory levels in hardgoods

High single-digit organic growth in Connectivity, with solid performance in product safety and cybersecurity in Asia Pacific

