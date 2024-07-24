2024 half year results
Géraldine Picaud
CEO
Marta Vlatchkova
CFO
24 July 2024
Environment, Health and Safety Laboratory, Canada
2024 half year highlights
Géraldine Picaud
CEO
Environmental Noise Monitoring, Peru
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Key highlights
Strong results and Strategy 2027 on track
Strategy 2027
Execution of Strategy 2027 on track
Expansion of sustainability and digital services
M&A relaunched, with five acquisitions to date
CHF 100 million cost savings plan delivering first results
SGS ranked 6th most sustainable company in the world by TIME
Strong financial performance
Excellent organic sales growth of 8.0%
AOI margin stable at 14.1%, with first benefits on cost savings plan offsetting adverse FX effect
Free cash flow up 35% to CHF 155 million
Outlook
Outlook 2024 confirmed
3
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Key highlights
Expansion of sustainability and digital services
Quadrupling PFAS1 testing capacity in
North America
Accelerating the energy transition by pioneering innovative technologies in critical battery metals
Leading the way in sustainability report assurance in Asia
Expanding cybersecurity capabilities with new Brightsight lab in Singapore and Gossamer acquisition in the United States
PFAS Testing Laboratory, USA
1 Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
4
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Key highlights
M&A relaunched, with five acquisitions to date
Acquisitions to date
Representing total annual revenue of ~ CHF 40 million
Appendix
ArcLight Wireless
Business line:
Connectivity & Products
Location:
North America
Closing: 1st May 2024
FTEs: 75
5
IEC
Business line:
Health & Nutrition
Location:
Europe
Closing: est. Q3 2024
FTEs: 150
AQM
Business line:
Health & Nutrition
Location:
Latin America
Closing: est. Q3 2024
FTEs: 90
Cromanal
Business line:
Health & Nutrition
Location:
Latin America
Closing: est. Q3 2024
FTEs: 50
Gossamer
Business line:
Connectivity & Products
Location:
North America
Closing: est. Q3 2024
FTEs: 30
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Key highlights
CHF 100 million cost savings plan delivering first results
New organization
Corporate simplification
+0.3 percentage points on H1 AOI margin
Country saving plans initiated in H1
Leverage of shared service centers
Optimization of 3rd party spend
New run rate reached at the end of 2025
Health Sciences Laboratory, USA
6
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Sales performance
Growth from all business lines
Testing & Inspection
10.9%
8.6%
6.9%
1 124
799
623
Industries &
Natural
Connectivity &
Environment
Resources
Products
2 969
8.1%
Certification
Total
1.7%
7.8%
8.0%
3 335
423
366
Health &
Business
SGS
Nutrition
Assurance
Group
7 Organic growth
Sales, CHF million
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Testing & Inspection: Industries & Environment
Excellent growth in Environment, Advisory & Safety
(CHF million)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Sales
1 124
1 076
Total change
4.5%
of which organic
10.9%
of which scope
-1.2%
of which FX
-5.2%
Adjusted operating income
133
110
Adjusted operating income margin
11.8%
10.2%
Soil Sampling, Germany
Double-digit organic growth in Environment, driven by regulations and PFAS testing in North America and Europe
Double-digit organic growth in Advisory, benefiting from sustainable construction projects in Latin America
Strong organic growth in Safety, notably led by risk assessment and industrial hygiene services in Europe and Latin America
8
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Testing & Inspection: Natural Resources
Strong momentum for services supporting the energy transition
(CHF million)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Sales
799
789
Total change
1.3%
of which organic
8.6%
of which scope
0.0%
of which FX
-7.3%
Adjusted operating income
111
113
Adjusted operating income margin
13.9%
14.3%
Oil and Gas Laboratory, USA
Double-digit organic growth in Metallurgy, benefiting from projects wins in critical minerals and battery metals
High single-digit organic growth in Lab Testing, led by strong analytical services in North America, Europe and Latin America
High single-digit organic growth in Trade & Inspection driven by all commodities and regions
9
H1 2024 highlights
Financial performance
Outlook
Appendix
Testing & Inspection: Connectivity & Products
Solid performance driven by Softlines and Connectivity
(CHF million)
H1 2024
H1 2023
Sales
623
631
Total change
-1.3%
of which organic
6.9%
of which scope
-1.7%
of which FX
-6.5%
Adjusted operating income
126
130
Adjusted operating income margin
20.2%
20.6%
Electrical Safety Certification Laboratory, France
High single-digit organic growth in Softlines, mainly driven by new opportunities in sustainability in Europe and Asia Pacific
High single-digit organic growth in Hardlines led by toy safety and lower inventory levels in hardgoods
High single-digit organic growth in Connectivity, with solid performance in product safety and cybersecurity in Asia Pacific
10
