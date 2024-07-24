Strategy 2027

Strategy 2027 is on track and key steps in its implementation were executed with discipline and consistency in the first half of 2024.

Géraldine Picaud was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 26 March 2024 and announced a renewed and focused Executive Committee

on the same day.

A sharper growth focus was instilled into the operations, with clear country roadmaps and key action plans targeting priority end markets.

M&A was relaunched with five acquisitions announced year-to-date, representing combined revenue of approximately CHF 40 million on an annual basis.

The CHF 100 million cost savings plan announced in January started to deliver its first results. As announced on 26 January, the new cost run rate will be reached by the end of 2025.

Management incentives were fully aligned with Group targets to promote a culture of performance and accountability across the network.

The successful scrip dividend resulted in cash savings of close to CHF 400 million, unlocking additional firepower to drive shareholder returns through accelerated, sustainable growth.

Financial review

Sales reached CHF 3 335 million in the first half of 2024, up 1.6% compared to prior year. Excellent organic1 growth of 8.0% more than offset the adverse foreign exchange effect of -5.8%.

Adjusted operating income1 reached CHF 471 million, an increase of 1.9% compared to prior year. The adjusted operating income margin¹ on sales remained stable at 14.1%. The disciplined execution of Strategy 2027 and the associated cost savings plan helped to offset a 40 basis point adverse foreign exchange effect.

Profit attributable to equity holders was CHF 267 million, a reduction of 1.8%, impacted by restructuring costs of CHF 34 million. It resulted in a basic earnings per share of CHF 1.44, against CHF 1.47 in June 2023.

Free cash flow1 up 34.8% to CHF 155 million marked a significant improvement compared to CHF 115 million in prior year, driven by lower net working capital requirements and focused cash allocation.

Net debt1 at 30 June 2024 amounted to CHF 3 022 million including lease liabilities, an increase of CHF 183 million compared to December 2023. This was mainly due to the dividend distribution in April 2024. Compared to June 2023, net debt decreased by CHF 319 million.

Operational review

All divisions and regions contributed to the excellent organic¹ growth of 8.0%.

Testing & Inspection delivered 8.1% organic¹ growth, driven by double-digit growth in Industries & Environment and high single-digit growth in Natural Resources and Connectivity & Products. Adjusted operating income margin¹ reached 13.6% for the division.

delivered 8.1% organic¹ growth, driven by double-digit growth in Industries & Environment and high single-digit growth in Natural Resources and Connectivity & Products. Adjusted operating income margin¹ reached 13.6% for the division. Business Assurance delivered 7.8% organic¹ growth, driven by certification and sustainability services, including social audits and ESG assurance. Adjusted operating income margin¹ reached 18.6% for the division.

This strong growth momentum reflects the Group's ability to leverage the diversity of its portfolio to capture the powerful megatrends related to sustainability, digital trust, supply chain migrations and increased regulations.

In addition, SGS continued to consolidate its presence in leading-edgeactivities and drive incremental returns.

In North America, PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) testing capacity is being quadrupled to meet increasing demand. SGS signed multi-million contracts in the first half of the year to deliver site remediation and PFAS-related testing over the next 5 years.

SGS also continued to pioneer environment-friendly extraction technologies in critical minerals and battery metals to accelerate the energy transition. Thanks to its unparalleled scientific expertise, the Group has secured close to 200 ongoing projects

in this field.

Additionally, SGS is leading the way in sustainability report assurance in Asia, where it signed several contracts with top listed companies.

Finally, the Group also expanded its cybersecurity capabilities by opening a new Brightsight laboratory in Singapore.