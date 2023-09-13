SGS is pleased to announce that we have acquired the remaining 40% interest in Maine Pointe, LLC., after originally acquiring a 60% interest in June 2019.

Maine Pointe is a leading global supply chain and operations consulting firm delivering business process optimization and improvement through its proprietary methodology named Total Value Optimization (TVO)™. Its services focus on procurement, logistics and operations, based on a foundation of data analytics, and it has a customer base across industrial and manufacturing services, chemical, consumer and packaged goods, and the oil and gas sectors, including many related private equity relationships. More recently, Maine Pointe has supported its clients to evaluate alternative suppliers including ESG in the selection criteria.

"The full ownership of Maine Pointe shows the commitment of SGS to provide a complete portfolio of advanced services to optimize the supply chains of our customers sustainably. SGS looks forward to continued growth and success with Maine Pointe, providing quality consulting services to its expanding client base," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.