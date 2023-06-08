SGS : Announces Collaboration with AgriCircle to Offer Sustainable Agriculture Measurement Solutions

Find out how SGS has collaborated with AgriCircle to provide soil health measurement solutions for regenerative farming practices.

We are proud to announce our collaboration with AgriCircle, a pioneering agri-tech firm, to provide innovative solutions for soil health and regenerative agriculture. This cooperation aims to empower farmers and other stakeholders in the agri-food industry with cutting-edge tools and expertise to drive sustainable farming practices.

Among the key initiatives of this partnership is the development of a new Verra standard to measure soil organic carbon for agricultural land management projects. SGS and AgriCircle - along with FiBL, INRAe, South Pole and the University of Aberdeen - are working closely with Verra, a globally recognized standard-setting organization in the field of climate action. This collaboration aims to define this new protocol for accurately and reliably measuring soil organic carbon sequestration. This protocol is expected to help the agricultural industry to make informed decisions about soil health while tracking their progress toward sustainability goals. AgriCircle and SGS are also working on exchanging soil data via automated interfaces (APIs), which will enable farmers and carbon project developers to easily assess soil health data.

"We are excited to collaborate with AgriCircle to bring this pioneering offering to the agriculture industry," said Andreas Zumdick, VP of Crop Science Services at SGS. "As a global leader in testing and certification, SGS is committed to driving sustainability in agriculture. The joint offering provides farmers and other stakeholders with the knowledge they need to understand their soil, implement regenerative agriculture practices, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, optimize fertilizer use, increase biodiversity and improve soil health, thereby contributing to a more sustainable and resilient food system for future generations."

AgriCircle, known for its innovative and data-driven approach to agriculture, brings cutting-edge technology and expertise to the partnership. Their soil stratification and sampling advice combines machine learning and satellite data with real-world measurements to provide carbon stock data with unmatched accuracy. These results will then give farmers and crop consultants further insight and recommendations on soil inputs and carbon sequestration capabilities. Combining this data with SGS's extensive experience, the joint offering will provide comprehensive and actionable insights for farmers to optimize their soil health and implement regenerative farming practices that promote sustainability, biodiversity and resilience.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SGS, a globally renowned company with a strong commitment to sustainability," said Daniel Markward, Co-Founder of AgriCircle. "Our collaboration will bring together the best of both worlds - AgriCircle's innovative technology and SGS's global network of laboratories and expertise. This joint venture will provide farmers and stakeholders with an integrated solution for soil health and regenerative agriculture. Together, we will help drive positive change in the agriculture industry and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Our collaboration with AgriCircle is poised to make a significant impact in the regenerative farming industry, responding to increasing awareness of the urgent need for sustainable agricultural practices to combat climate change and improve soil health. These actions will help support the global effort to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

AgriCircle is a leading agri-tech company that provides innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture. Its digital tools leverage data from sensors, satellites, and other sources to provide farmers with real-time insights and recommendations to optimize their farming practices. AgriCircle's mission is to empower farmers and other stakeholders with advanced technology and expertise to drive sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices. For more information, visit Agricircle.

