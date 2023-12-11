SGS is pleased to announce the appointment of Ariel Bauer as Group Vice President of Investor Relations, Communications & Sustainability.

In his role, Ariel is responsible for developing and implementing communication strategies to maintain effective relationships with investors, stakeholders and the public. He will ensure that SGS continues to lead the way in sustainability for the TIC industry, in line with the targets set out in the Sustainability Ambitions 2030.

Prior to joining SGS, Ariel had been co-head of Investor Relations at EssilorLuxottica and held senior positions at Essilor International in the fields of mission & sustainability, financial communications and equity story. His expertise also includes capital markets and corporate communication advisory at Makinson Cowell (now part of Lazard) and equity research at Bank of America and RBS. Ariel started his career as a corporate strategy consultant at Accenture. He is a board member at Invest Direct in Geneva, Switzerland.