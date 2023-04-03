SGS : Appoints Fred Yang as Vice President, Global Connectivity

SGS has announced the appointment of Fred Yang as Vice President, Global Connectivity.

Fred holds a BA Degree in Telecommunication from the California Polytechnic State University, Pomona. With more than 20 years of extensive experience in the electronic products and connectivity industries, he has held many successful roles leading sales and operations across the TIC industry; most recently as VP of Wireless Services International.

Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Executive Vice President, Connectivity & Products said, "We are delighted to appoint Fred to the role of Vice President, Global Connectivity. Fred's proven expertise in the connectivity industry, as well as his successful path in mergers and acquisitions, will be instrumental in developing our business. He will first focus on North America and Europe with the support of our strong operations in Asia."

Fred Yang added, "I am excited to join the SGS family. I have known SGS's expertise and the broad range of its scope across connectivity segments for many years. With a value-added and partnership driven approach, I am looking forward to collaborating with our teams, sharing my experiences, providing input and utilizing these incredible assets. I am pleased to be a part of this exceptional company and to support the continued success and growth of the business."

Our holistic Total Solution Services for E&E products, delivered through our global network of accredited testing laboratories, ensure manufacturers and retailers have access to expert support at every stage of the product life cycle - from design, production and regulatory compliance to the import and export of goods.

Our connectivity solutions cover:

Audio, video and household appliances

Battery and accumulators

Chemical and material

Cybersecurity services

Explosive atmospheres

Fire safety

Functional safety

Global market access and ITA schemes

IT and telecommunication

Luminaires

Machinery

Medical devices

Microelectronics

Solar energy technology

Wearable technology

