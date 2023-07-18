Effective December 1, 2023, Géraldine Picaud will join SGS as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Operations Council. She will replace Dominik de Daniel who has decided to step down to pursue other career opportunities. Dominik will remain with us until the end of January 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Until recently, and for more than five years, Géraldine was Group CFO and a member of the Executive Committee of Holcim, a global leader in building solutions and a Swiss SMI listed company. Prior to her role at Holcim, Géraldine served as Group CFO and a member of the Executive Committee in Essilor International (now EssilorLuxottica), a French CAC40 listed company, for over six years. Following 13 years in senior finance roles and then CFO at international specialty chemicals group Safic Alcan, Geraldine spent four years at ED&F Man Group, a key player in the international commodity market. In addition, she is currently a non-executive director and chairwoman of the Audit Committee at Danone.

In her role, Geraldine will lead Group Finance, Procurement, Mergers & Acquisitions, IT, Digital and Strategic Transformation. Géraldine brings to the SGS Group over 25 years of experience delivering business results and transformation within complex global business environments.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS, said: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the Operations Council I would like to thank Dominik for his invaluable contribution to the evolution and transformation of the SGS Group over the last 4.5 years. His leadership, focus on value creation and drive for efficiency supported by the various level-up programs he initiated have set SGS on a strong path to excellence. I would like to personally recognize and thank him for the great contribution he has made and support that he has given me throughout this period. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavors.

"At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Géraldine to SGS. Géraldine is a highly experienced public company CFO. She has extensive knowledge of relevant industrial sectors and a strong track record of value creation. I believe her leadership and experience in growing and transforming businesses are a significant asset to deliver long term sustainable value to all our stakeholders."