    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS SA

(SGSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:53 2022-12-02 am EST
2283.50 CHF   +1.85%
05:14aSgs : China Releases an Updated Product Standard for Dress and Suit – FZ/T 81004-2022
PU
12/01RBC Capital Lowers Price Target on SGS, Maintains Sector Perform Recommendation
MT
11/29Sgs : EU General Court Annuls Classification of Titanium Dioxide as Carcinogenic
PU
SGS : China Releases an Updated Product Standard for Dress and Suit – FZ/T 81004-2022

12/02/2022 | 05:14am EST
SG 128.22

China has issued an updated version of its product standard FZ/T 81004-2022 Dress and Suit. The revised standard became effective on October 1, 2022.

China Releases an updated Product Standard for Dress and Suit-FZ/T 81004-2022

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued an updated industry standard FZ/T 81004-2022 Dress and Suit. Included in No. 10 announcement on the approved industry standards in 2022, it replaces the previous version, FZ/T 81004-2012, and came into effect on October 1, 2022.

Scope
This document is applicable to dresses and suits made mainly of woven fabrics. It is not applicable to dresses and suits intended for infants of less than 36 months.
Main physical and chemical content

The standard includes provisions relating to fiber content, formaldehyde content, pH value, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, odor, dimensional change (laundering, dry-cleaning), shell colorfastness (to laundering, water, dry-cleaning, rubbing, perspiration, light, transfer in joints, phenolic yellowing), lining colorfastness (to laundering, water, dry rubbing, perspiration), trims and embroidery thread colorfastness (to laundering, dry-cleaning), shell pilling, seam properties, tear force, peeling force at parts covered with adhesive interlinings, and appearance after laundering and drying. Dresses and suits intended to be worn by children from 3 years to 14 years shall also comply with the rules of GB 31701.

Main Technical Changes

Compared to FZ/T 81004-2012, FZ/T 81004-2022 contains many updates, including:

Additions include:
  1. Terms and definitions
  2. Requirements and test methods for colorfastness to phenolic yellowing and tear force
  3. Normative appendix 'Judge method for loose style dresses and suits'
  4. Dresses and suits intended to be worn by children from 3 years to 14 years shall also comply with the rules of GB 31701
Revisions include:
  1. Requirement for instruction for use
  2. Requirement for raw materials
  3. Requirements for check/stripe alignment
  4. Requirements for color difference
  5. Requirements for appearance defects
  6. Requirements for sewing and ironing appearance
  7. Requirements for colorfastness to wet rubbing
  8. Requirements for appearance after laundering
  9. Requirements for footnotes of chemical/physical items
  10. Test methods
  11. Judgment rules
Deletions include:
  1. Normative appendix A and Normative appendix B (see FZ/T 81004-2012)
  2. Requirements for splicing (see FZ/T 81004-2012, clause 3.6)
Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the China Industry Standard FZ/T 81004-2022 Dress and Suit. or contact SGS directly.

China's GB national standards set requirements for product quality, safety and performance. SGS Global Softlines' global network, including 10 laboratories in China, offers a wide range of CNAS and CMA accredited services for textiles, apparel, footwear and accessories to help your company demonstrate compliance with Chinese requirements. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Contact us for more information or visit our website.

For enquiries, please contact:

Louann Spirito
Connectivity & Products - Softlines
t: +1 973 461 7919

© SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA- 2022 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Société Générale de surveillance SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
