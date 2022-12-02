SGS : China Releases an Updated Product Standard for Dress and Suit – FZ/T 81004-2022

SG 128.22

China has issued an updated version of its product standard FZ/T 81004-2022 Dress and Suit. The revised standard became effective on October 1, 2022.

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued an updated industry standard FZ/T 81004-2022 Dress and Suit. Included in No. 10 announcement on the approved industry standards in 2022, it replaces the previous version, FZ/T 81004-2012, and came into effect on October 1, 2022.

This document is applicable to dresses and suits made mainly of woven fabrics. It is not applicable to dresses and suits intended for infants of less than 36 months.

The standard includes provisions relating to fiber content, formaldehyde content, pH value, decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amines, odor, dimensional change (laundering, dry-cleaning), shell colorfastness (to laundering, water, dry-cleaning, rubbing, perspiration, light, transfer in joints, phenolic yellowing), lining colorfastness (to laundering, water, dry rubbing, perspiration), trims and embroidery thread colorfastness (to laundering, dry-cleaning), shell pilling, seam properties, tear force, peeling force at parts covered with adhesive interlinings, and appearance after laundering and drying. Dresses and suits intended to be worn by children from 3 years to 14 years shall also comply with the rules of GB 31701.

Compared to FZ/T 81004-2012, FZ/T 81004-2022 contains many updates, including:

Terms and definitions Requirements and test methods for colorfastness to phenolic yellowing and tear force Normative appendix 'Judge method for loose style dresses and suits' Dresses and suits intended to be worn by children from 3 years to 14 years shall also comply with the rules of GB 31701

Requirement for instruction for use Requirement for raw materials Requirements for check/stripe alignment Requirements for color difference Requirements for appearance defects Requirements for sewing and ironing appearance Requirements for colorfastness to wet rubbing Requirements for appearance after laundering Requirements for footnotes of chemical/physical items Test methods Judgment rules

Normative appendix A and Normative appendix B (see FZ/T 81004-2012) Requirements for splicing (see FZ/T 81004-2012, clause 3.6)

For more information, please refer to the China Industry Standard FZ/T 81004-2022 Dress and Suit. or contact SGS directly.

