SGS SA is a Switzerland-based company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Inspection comprises checking the condition and weight of traded goods at transshipment, quality and quantity control, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Testing services are provided through a global network of testing facilities and test the quality, safety and performance of products against health, safety and regulatory standards. Certification services confirm if products, processes, systems or services are compliant with either national or international standards and regulations or customer defined standards. Verification focuses on ensuring that products and services comply with global standards and local regulations. Additionally, the Company offers training services through SGS Academy.

Sector Business Support Services