SGS SA

Equities

SGSN

CH1256740924

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:20:00 2024-01-26 am EST
80.89 CHF +7.77% Intraday chart for SGS SA +11.93% +13.07%
05:20pm SGS : Consensus miss except on organic growth; 2027 Strategy unveiled; CEO to step down Alphavalue
04:49pm Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Latest news about SGS SA

SGS : Consensus miss except on organic growth; 2027 Strategy unveiled; CEO to step down Alphavalue
Global markets live: LVMH, Intel, Tesla, Salesforce, Eli Lilly... Our Logo
Transcript : SGS SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2024
SGS CEO to Resign; Successor to Assume Role Late March MT
Swiss Testing Services Group SGS Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit, Sales MT
SGS SA: MID-TERM 2027 OBJECTIVES: CASH CONVERSION TO EXCEED 50%… RE
SGS SA - BOARD WILL RECOMMEND TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THE… RE
SGS SA - FY ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF CHF 971 MILLION, REPR… RE
Swiss Equities Edge Down After Central Banks Buzz MT
Global markets live: Exxon, Unilever, Adobe, Apple, Citigroup... Our Logo
SGS: sale of activities to Eurofins CF
Eurofins Scientific to Buy SGS' Crop Science Activities MT
Eurofins Scientific SE agreed to acquire SGS crop science operations in 14 countries. CI
SGS : Stifel downgrades its recommendation CF
BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on SGS, Maintains Outperform Recommendation MT
Switzerland's SGS Issues CHF500 Million of Bonds MT
Global markets live: Foxconn, Roche, Eli Lilly, Chevron, Apple... Our Logo
SGS Inks Sale of US Powertrain Testing Business to Columbia River Partners MT
Columbia River Partners acquired US powertrain testing operations from SGS SA. CI
Transcript : SGS SA - Special Call
SGS Takes Full Control of Supply Chain Consulting Firm Maine Pointe MT
SGS SA acquired a remaining 40% stake in Maine Pointe, LLC. CI
Certification Company SGS Joins UN Global Compact Initiative MT
Oddo BHF Lifts Price Target on SGS, Maintains Neutral Recommendation MT
SGS : 2023 expectations unaltered despite positive organic growth surprise Alphavalue

Chart SGS SA

Chart SGS SA
Company Profile

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Inspection comprises checking the condition and weight of traded goods at transshipment, quality and quantity control, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Testing services are provided through a global network of testing facilities and test the quality, safety and performance of products against health, safety and regulatory standards. Certification services confirm if products, processes, systems or services are compliant with either national or international standards and regulations or customer defined standards. Verification focuses on ensuring that products and services comply with global standards and local regulations. Additionally, the Company offers training services through SGS Academy.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-01-25 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for SGS SA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
75.06 CHF
Average target price
84.2 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+12.18%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Testing Laboratories

1st Jan change Capi.
SGS SA Stock SGS SA
+13.12% 15 942 M $
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD. Stock Centre Testing International Group Co. Ltd.
-11.41% 3 164 M $
CHINA AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING RESEARCH INSTITUTE CO., LTD. Stock China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.
-13.69% 2 855 M $
HEFEI CHIPMORE TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Stock Hefei Chipmore Technology Co.,Ltd.
-24.40% 1 988 M $
CHINA NATIONAL ELECTRIC APPARATUS RESEARCH INSTITUTE CO., LTD. Stock China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd.
-12.23% 1 059 M $
GRG METROLOGY & TEST GROUP CO., LTD. Stock GRG Metrology & Test Group Co., Ltd.
-16.99% 1 025 M $
CHINA TESTING & CERTIFICATION INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD. Stock China Testing & Certification International Group Co.,Ltd.
-3.45% 913 M $
CORE LABORATORIES INC. Stock Core Laboratories Inc.
-4.39% 779 M $
PONY TESTING CO., LTD. Stock Pony Testing Co., Ltd.
-18.88% 753 M $
SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Sporton International Inc.
-5.60% 738 M $
Testing Laboratories
