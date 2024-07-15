In December 2023, SGS signed an agreement to divest its crop science operations to Eurofins Scientific.
Despite both parties' efforts, not all closing conditions were satisfied by the agreed long stop date.
Consequently, SGS decided to make use of its right to terminate the agreement.
