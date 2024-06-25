SG 98/24

Ecuador has informed the WTO of its plan to amend its toy safety requirements. If approved, the new law will enter into force six months after its publication.

On June 4, 2024, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced a draft technical regulation from Ecuador on its intention to amend the nation's Technical Regulation on Toy Safety (RTE INEN 089 'Seguridad de los Juguetes')

The draft technical regulation (Proyecto de Reglamenta Technico Ecuatoriano PRTE 089 (1R) 'Seguridad de los Juguetes'), attached to WTO document number 24-4224, contains several important provisions. It:

Defines the scope of toy products with HS Codes

Specifies toy safety requirements, including, but not limited to, mechanical and physical properties, flammability and migration of certain elements

Specifies ISO 8124 or EN 71 test methods for demonstrating compliance with the revised technical regulation (see Table 1 below)

Details requirements for containers, packaging and labeling

Provides a list of regulatory references, including safety standards that are indicated in Table 1 below and the following standards:

ISO/IEC 17025:2017 'General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories' ISO/IEC 17050-1:2004 'Conformity assessment - Supplier's declaration of conformity' ISO/IEC 17067:2013 'Conformity assessment - Fundamentals of product certification and guidelines for product certification schemes'

Details the conformity assessment procedure (Procedimiento de Evaluació de la Conformidad, PEC), including inspection, sampling and product conformity certification by a certification body, as well as details of Certification Schemes 1a, 1b (batch), 2, 3, 4 and 5

Highlights of test methods used to demonstrate conformity in the draft revision are summarized in Table 1.

Item

Title of Standard ISO Standard

European Standard

1 Safety and physical properties ISO 8124-1:2018 EN 71-1:2014+A1:2018 2 Flammability ISO 8124-2:2014 EN 71-2:2020 3 Migration of certain elements ISO 8124-3:2020 EN 71-3:2019+A1:2021 4 Experimental sets for chemistry and related activities ISO 8124-10:2019 EN 71-4:2020 5 Chemical toys (sets) other than experimental sets ISO 8124-11:2019 EN 71-5:2015

Table 1

If approved, this technical regulation RTE 089 (First Revision) replaces RTE INEN 089:2014 'Seguridad de los juguetes' and amendment 1:2018. It will enter into force six months following publication.

If approved, this technical regulation RTE 089 (First Revision) replaces RTE INEN 089:2014 'Seguridad de los juguetes' and amendment 1:2018. It will enter into force six months following publication.