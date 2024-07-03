The tangible effects of climate change underscore the need for sustainable development on a global scale. According to the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for approximately 4-8% of global carbon emissions. In this article, we will explore how resource-efficient textile production can help to reduce this figure to improve sustainability.1

Textile manufacturing has traditionally required large quantities of resources and significant energy consumption, an approach that is unsustainable and poses a threat to humanity and the planet. The industry must shift its focus towards more efficient production methods and the 'circular economy'.

The principle of 'resource efficiency', or 'resource-efficient production', is widely endorsed as a reliable and effective industrial approach that improves sustainable development. Around the world, new regulations are being proposed that will, when implemented, change resource consumption across a wide variety of industries. For example, the European Commission has proposed the 'Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation,' which aims to ensure products are fit for a "climate-neutral, resource-efficient and circular economy."2

Resource efficiency is also attracting attention from consumers who see value in traceability, reduced energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, recycling, waste minimization and circularity. These consumers will choose to purchase resource-efficient products, even if the overall cost is higher.

Reducing resource consumption is crucial for lowering overall carbon emissions and achieving sustainability goals.

Water consumption is a key responsibility for the fashion industry. Annually, it is estimated the industry uses around 93 billion cubic meters of water in its supply chains, which is enough to sustain five million people. At the same time, it also produces about 20% of global wastewater.3 Reducing these figures is vital for the industry to minimize its impact on the environment.

Another area of environmental concern is energy consumption. Due to complex global sourcing, coupled with energy-intensive production methods, energy consumption in the fashion industry exceeds the combined usage of both the aviation and shipping industries. Questionable energy sources also pose a challenge, with coal, natural gas and other non-renewable energy sources still being used at all stages of the supply chain.

These inefficient and antiquated energy sources provide an opportunity for improvement. By transferring to renewable energy sources, it is estimated the fashion industry can save around one billion metric tons of emissions.

Better control of input resources such as water, energy and chemicals is essential to the fashion industry if it is to play its part in creating a world built on sustainable development. Moreover, by utilizing resource-saving technologies and resource-efficient production lines, manufacturers, suppliers and brands can find competitive advantages by reducing costs and building confidence in their products.

We offer a comprehensive range of resource-efficiency solutions to support businesses in the textile and leather industry as they develop more sustainable supply chains.

Services include:

Assessment and verification:

Assess the current operational status Identify areas with potential for improvement

Gap analysis and goal setting:

Benchmark against best practice Develop actionable plans and set achievable goals

Supply chain training:

Guidance on industry best practices and regulatory compliance Build capabilities to measure and achieve sustainability goals

Best practice implementation and improvement:

Direction on implementation in management systems Facilitates continuous improvements through monitoring and review



With a global understanding that there is a need for more sustainable production, the fashion industry is adopting resource-efficient production practices. These are not only necessary for the long-term protection of the environment but also to provide an opportunity for market differentiation. Embracing innovative approaches lets the industry reduce its environmental impact while meeting regulatory requirements and appealing to increasingly eco-conscious consumers.

Our comprehensive solutions provide a roadmap to help businesses successfully navigate these challenges while capitalizing on the opportunities presented by a more sustainable future.

