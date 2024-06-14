SG 94/24

The European Council has officially approved regulations for a new 'ecodesign' framework, with the objective of setting sustainability criteria for a wide array of products across the EU. In addition, member states have implemented a prohibition on the destruction of unsold textiles and footwear. This initiative reflects the EU's commitment to promoting environmental responsibility and reducing waste.

Recently, the European Council approved the new Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). This regulation supersedes the current ecodesign directive (2009/125/EC) and introduces additional ecodesign criteria applicable to a broader range of products sold on the EU market. All products should be designed for extended lifespans and be more easily repairable, upgradeable, and recyclable.

The updated ecodesign framework aims to tackle various aspects of products across their lifecycle, promoting practices that contribute to sustainability. The ESPR establishes rigorous green standards for sustainable products, influencing a wide range of goods, with some exceptions such as motor vehicles and defense-related items.

The sustainability elements addressed in the revised regulation include product durability, reusability, upgradability and repairability, as well as the use of substances that inhibit circularity. Additionally, it covers energy and resource efficiency, recycled content, remanufacturing and recycling, and the carbon and environmental footprints of products.

A new 'Digital Product Passport' has been added: designed to assist consumers and businesses in making informed purchasing decisions by offering details about a product's environmental sustainability. It further tasks the Commission to manage a public web portal, allowing consumers to access and compare information contained within these product passports.

The new regulation also imposes a direct ban on the destruction of unsold textiles and footwear, which will take effect two years after enactment. Small and micro companies are exempt, while medium-sized companies have a six-year exemption. Additional product categories can be included in the ban for unsold product destruction and requires reporting on the quantities and reasons for destruction. It also authorizes the Commission to introduce similar bans for other products in the future. Furthermore, the ESPR will align with the Digital Services Act for products sold online.

After receiving approval from the Council, the legislative act will undergo signing by the Presidents of the European Parliament and the Council. Following this, it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and become effective 20 days after publication. Its enforcement will begin 24 months thereafter.

Reference:

European Council Press Releases

