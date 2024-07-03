SGS's laboratories in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico, continue to expand their range of testing capabilities with new solutions for the automotive, furniture and toys sectors.
With over 70 years experience in providing state-of-the-art testing, inspection and certification services in Mexico, we are the first choice for businesses looking to operate effectively in domestic and international markets.
In 2021, we expanded our range of testing solutions with the opening of a new toy laboratory in Mexico City. Combined with our existing capabilities in Mexico City and the dedicated furniture laboratory in Guadalajara, this made us the market leader in both toy and restriction of hazardous substance (RoHS) testing in Mexico.
Recent scope expansions include testing and certification services to BIFMA X5.1 for furniture and ASTM F963 for toy safety, a mandatory requirement for toy products entering US markets. We are also currently developing a volatile organic compound (VOC) testing solution for the hardline automotive sector that should be in operation during the second half of 2024.
Location: Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico
Established: 2017
Size: Mexico City 638 sqm and Guadalajara 1,200 sqm
Employees: 22
Serving national and international clients, we offer advanced testing and certification services for a wide range of products, including:
- Electrical and electronic equipment
- Toys and children's products
- Furniture
- Automotive materials
- Textiles and apparel
- Leather, leather goods and footwear
Our comprehensive range of testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers and suppliers of finished products, materials and components includes:
- RoHS testing
- Physical and performance testing
- VOC testing - late 2024
We are accredited to provide testing services in relation to several schemes, including those operated by:
- US Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC)
- COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks in Mexico)
- ASTM F2057-23 - safety standard for exporting furniture to the US
Our laboratories also hold the following certifications:
- ISO/IEC 17025
- ISO 9001: 2015
- ISO 14001: 2015
- ISO 45001: 2015
Strategically situated near to Mexico's main manufacturing centers, our laboratories in Mexico City and Guadalajara offer innovative, state-of-the-art testing and certification solutions that drive compliance and enable commercial advantage in domestic and global markets.Enjoyed this article?
Find more news and updates in our Consumer Compact newsletter >Delivered direct to your inbox
Subscribe to Consumer Compact >
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SGS SA published this content on 03 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2024 02:12:05 UTC.