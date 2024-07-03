SGS's laboratories in Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico, continue to expand their range of testing capabilities with new solutions for the automotive, furniture and toys sectors.

With over 70 years experience in providing state-of-the-art testing, inspection and certification services in Mexico, we are the first choice for businesses looking to operate effectively in domestic and international markets.

In 2021, we expanded our range of testing solutions with the opening of a new toy laboratory in Mexico City. Combined with our existing capabilities in Mexico City and the dedicated furniture laboratory in Guadalajara, this made us the market leader in both toy and restriction of hazardous substance (RoHS) testing in Mexico.

Recent scope expansions include testing and certification services to BIFMA X5.1 for furniture and ASTM F963 for toy safety, a mandatory requirement for toy products entering US markets. We are also currently developing a volatile organic compound (VOC) testing solution for the hardline automotive sector that should be in operation during the second half of 2024.

Location: Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico

Established: 2017

Size: Mexico City 638 sqm and Guadalajara 1,200 sqm

Employees: 22

Serving national and international clients, we offer advanced testing and certification services for a wide range of products, including:

Electrical and electronic equipment

Toys and children's products

Furniture

Automotive materials

Textiles and apparel

Leather, leather goods and footwear

Our comprehensive range of testing, inspection and certification services to manufacturers and suppliers of finished products, materials and components includes:

RoHS testing

Physical and performance testing

VOC testing - late 2024

We are accredited to provide testing services in relation to several schemes, including those operated by:

US Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC)

COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks in Mexico)

ASTM F2057-23 - safety standard for exporting furniture to the US

Our laboratories also hold the following certifications:

ISO/IEC 17025

ISO 9001: 2015

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO 45001: 2015

Strategically situated near to Mexico's main manufacturing centers, our laboratories in Mexico City and Guadalajara offer innovative, state-of-the-art testing and certification solutions that drive compliance and enable commercial advantage in domestic and global markets.

