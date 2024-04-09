Consumers across the world are becoming better informed about safety. Increased awareness of harmful chemicals in our food contact materials (FCMs) such as bisphenol A (BPA), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), heavy metals and phthalates means regulators are paying greater attention to the things we use to prepare, store and eat our food. That leaves manufacturers and retailers of FCM striking a tricky balance between performance, innovation and safety. What they need is an effective tool for inducing trust in a product while empowering market distinction.

Our Food Contact Product (FCP) Certification Mark was specifically designed with all these issues in mind. But this always more we can do. We've listened to the needs of our clients and can now announce an expansion in both the product range and geographical reach of the Food Contact Product Mark. There's never been a better time to partner with us for all your FCM testing needs.

If you're making or selling FCM, we can now certify your products for the EEA, Canada and Mercosur, as well as the USA, the EU, the UK, Switzerland and China. In addition, food contact certification can now be applied to small electrical items such as toasters and blenders under the 'food safe' testing option, and an optional additional language (Chinese, French, Spanish or Portuguese) is available for certification (in addition to English).

The SGS FCP Mark provides verified information on safety and performance and, through a QR code linked to the ProCert client database, advances transparency by enabling your customers to learn what certification means for your product and their health.

At a time when safety and performance are key drivers in the FCM sector, the SGS FCP Certification Mark builds trust and enables seamless access to regulated global markets.

