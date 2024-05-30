SGS is delighted to announce an extension to its portfolio of sustainability services with the official launch of the SGS Green Mark - the latest in the company's solutions for brands, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers looking to meet the rising consumer demand for greener products and services.

Developed by SGS experts in consultation with industry leaders, the SGS Green Mark comprises seven single attribute claims, making it the most diverse environmental claim certification and verification scheme on the market.

As governments and regulators around the world look to scrutinize and tackle greenwashing, more and more companies are seeking third-party verification and certification of their environmental actions to demonstrate the validity of their materials and processes in the manufacturing and supply of a wide range of products from garments, fabrics, food service ware and plastic packaging to data cables, electronics and furniture.

Now fully piloted with companies from across the consumer product sector, the SGS Green Mark is a proven way for organizations to demonstrate the validity of the widest available range of environmental attribute claims.

Eric Wang, Global Deputy Technical Head, Softlines at SGS, said: "It is heartening to see our certification increasingly relied upon by manufacturers, brands and retailers to demonstrate the sustainability of their products and supply chains. Ultimately the SGS Green Mark enables a growing tide of environmentally conscious consumers to be better informed on the impacts of their purchases and to make greener choices."