SGS is proud to announce a new partnership with Jetoil, a fuel retailer operating 113 gas stations across Greece. This contract will see SGS implementing its renowned Fuel Quality Certification Program, the Seal of Quality, across all Jetoil stations.

The Seal of Quality program is designed to ensure the highest standards of fuel quality and operational excellence. Through rigorous inspection, testing and certification processes, SGS will help Jetoil ensure the purity and performance of its fuel, providing customers with the assurance of top-quality products.

By partnering with SGS, Jetoil demonstrates its commitment to delivering superior fuel quality and maintaining the highest standards of customer satisfaction. This collaboration also aligns with SGS's mission to promote sustainability and excellence in the fuel retail sector globally.

Ioannis Kastanis, Natural Resources Business Manager in Greece, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Jetoil. Our Seal of Quality program will ensure that Jetoil's customers receive the best possible fuel products, enhancing their overall experience and trust in the brand. We look forward to a successful partnership with Jetoil and to enhancing the fuel retail experience for consumers across Greece."

For more details about our Fuel Quality Monitoring Programs, please visit Fuel Quality Monitoring Programs.