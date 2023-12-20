SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is excited to announce a partnership with Agilex Biolabs, Australia's largest and most technologically advanced regulated bioanalytical laboratory. This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening SGS's global footprint in the bioanalysis services sector.

Agilex Biolabs has built an impressive reputation of providing pre-clinical and Phase 1 bioanalytical support in Australia. Through this new partnership, clients will now have the opportunity to seamlessly extend their bioanalytical journey from Phase 1 to Phase 3, utilizing the combined expertise of Agilex and SGS in all therapeutic areas.

An expansive global reach

SGS, with its expansive global network of bioanalytical laboratories, which includes our newly opened Shanghai lab, will further cement its presence in the Asia-Pacific region through this partnership.

The partnership is fully aligned operationally, both in terms of equipment and expertise, which enables seamless transfer, development and validation of methods transitioning from one location to another.

A longstanding commitment to quality

SGS has over 30 years of experience in bioanalytical services, operating out of a global network of fully compliant GLP/GCP laboratories. Expertise ranges from developing bespoke assays to supporting small to large-scale routine sample analyses across all clinical phases with high-quality data.

Stay tuned for updates on this transformative partnership. This collaboration promises to bring exciting developments and advancements in the bioanalytical services sector.

About SGS Health Science services

SGS's Health Science global network specializes in analytical testing, formulation development, clinical research, and clinical manufacturing solutions. SGS offers integrated services and expertise across America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, supporting drug product development and commercial manufacture to ensure safe, effective and compliant delivery to global markets.

About Agilex Biolabs

Agilex Biolabs is Australia's largest and most technologically advanced regulated bioanalytical and toxicology laboratory, providing reliable and defendable data to biotech and pharmaceutical companies in support of their drug development programs. Agilex has accelerated hundreds of nonclinical and clinical trials from around the world for their clientele - including drug sponsors developing small molecules, biologics, cell andgene therapies, and vaccine projects through preclinical and clinical development.

