SGS : Leadership Position on CDP 2022 Assessment

This score places us among the 17% of companies in the specialized professional services sector that have reached Leadership level. In comparison, the European regional average is B, and the specialized professional services sector average is C.

Of the categories assessed by CDP, we have achieved the highest possible score in scope 1 and 2 emissions, governance, risk management processes, opportunity disclosure, business strategy, financial planning and scenario analysis.

Companies that achieve a Leadership score are not at the end of their environmental journey - but they are on the right track. As such, we will keep working to reach our 1.5°C and net-zero targets and to protect the environment in line with our Sustainability Ambitions 2030.