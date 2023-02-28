Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH0002497458

SGS SA

(SGSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:32:10 2023-02-28 am EST
2171.00 CHF   -0.69%
03:55aSgs : Leadership Position on CDP 2022 Assessment
PU
02/24Sgs : 2022 Basis of Reporting
PU
02/23Sgs : 2022 Human Rights Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

SGS : Leadership Position on CDP 2022 Assessment

02/28/2023 | 03:55am EST
This score places us among the 17% of companies in the specialized professional services sector that have reached Leadership level. In comparison, the European regional average is B, and the specialized professional services sector average is C.

Of the categories assessed by CDP, we have achieved the highest possible score in scope 1 and 2 emissions, governance, risk management processes, opportunity disclosure, business strategy, financial planning and scenario analysis.

Companies that achieve a Leadership score are not at the end of their environmental journey - but they are on the right track. As such, we will keep working to reach our 1.5°C and net-zero targets and to protect the environment in line with our Sustainability Ambitions 2030.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 882 M 7 338 M 7 338 M
Net income 2023 681 M 726 M 726 M
Net Debt 2023 2 306 M 2 458 M 2 458 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 3,74%
Capitalization 16 109 M 17 176 M 17 176 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 98 152
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart SGS SA
Duration : Period :
SGS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2 186,00 CHF
Average target price 2 314,24 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Olivier Merkt Vice President-Corporate Development
Shelby R. du Pasquier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS SA1.67%17 176
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE2.30%13 714
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-0.63%5 384
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY106.12%4 875
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.12.63%1 536
CHINA TESTING & CERTIFICATION INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.5.04%1 428