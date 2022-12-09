SGS : Net-zero Target Approved by the Science Based Target initiative

Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth.

Aligned with the 1.5ºC objective from the Paris Agreement, we have committed to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. To achieve this objective, we have approved near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets with the SBTi:

Near-term targets:

We commit to reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. We also commit to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

Long-term target:

We commit to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2019 base year.

Our direct emissions reductions will be prioritized and all residual emissions will be neutralized in line with SBTi criteria before reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Frankie Ng, SGS CEO, said: "This means another great milestone for SGS and further proof of our commitment to make a positive and long-lasting impact in society, and limit global temperature rise to 1.5ºC. We are proud to join the net-zero journey and confident that our sustainability strategy will help us reach our targets."

Our Sustainability Ambitions 2030 set the roadmap to reducing our emissions, including initiatives such us the reduction of energy consumption in our top energy intensive owned buildings, our vehicle policy and the use of renewable energy, among others.