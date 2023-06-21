Advanced search
    SGSN   CH1256740924

SGS SA

(SGSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:28:31 2023-06-21 am EDT
84.16 CHF   -1.43%
08:06aSgs : New Collaboration with Global Trade Plaza for Quality Assurance Services via ValiTrade
06/20Sgs : and VAKT Launch VPD to Standardize Traded Reference Data
06/16Sgs : Receives Approval for T-Mobile US OTA Radiated Performance Testing in Branchburg, New Jersey, USA
SGS : New Collaboration with Global Trade Plaza for Quality Assurance Services via ValiTrade

06/21/2023 | 08:06am EDT
SGS is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Global Trade Plaza (GTP) to deliver comprehensive trade risk mitigation services for their B2B online platform.

This project will utilize the ValiTrade program to provide customized and pre-defined on- and off-site verification of trading parties. It represents a significant step forward in terms of trade transaction transparency and validation of trading parties and products sold through GTP's B2B platform. By leveraging SGS's expertise, GTP will be able to offer trading partners exceptional risk management, fraud detection and quality control services for all online transactions.

The ValiTrade program enables transparency throughout the entire supply chain. Trade parties can expect complete visibility and real-time reporting, further reinforcing the trust and credibility associated with the platform. Our expansive global network and operations will further strengthen GTP's already extensive international trading network.

Mr. Sunil Yeole, Director - Trade Facilitation Services, Connectivity & Products Division, SGS in India said: "We are very happy to be collaborating with Global Trade Plaza. The biggest challenges facing online platforms are transaction security and trade partner authentication. Rapid growth in e-commerce has increased levels of transaction fraud, which has a detrimental impact on customer confidence and trust in online platforms.

"Through our ValiTrade program, we will provide verified data and confirm the authenticity of trading partners. This will speed-up trade transactions worldwide while also building customer trust."

Mr. Pulkit Dwivedi, Co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said, "This strategic alliance will help Global Trade Plaza to move forward towards more secure transactions. We began Global Trade Plaza with the aim of simplifying international business by streamlining the complicated compliance requirements associated with imports and exports. Merchants are freed to worry less about the paperwork and focus more on selling quality goods.

"The Global Trade Plaza platform already offers smartly designed features that help drive trader prosperity within a healthy trading environment. By collaborating with SGS, we are moving a significant step closer towards our goal of delivering a safe deal for all customers."

Mr. Satyakam Sahoo, co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said: "SGS is known all over the world for its quality control. We believe this partnership will strengthen our service and reputation by ensuring traders and customers never enter a fraudulent deal, giving them the knowledge that they can continue to safely do business on our platform."

Find out more about SGS ValiTrade

Sameer Prabhughate
Head - Projects, Trade Facilitation Services
Connectivity & Products
Tel: + 91 900 44 94 158

About SGS

We are SGS - the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 97,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

About Global Trade Plaza

Global Trade Plaza is a pioneering global B2B marketplace based in India. Their purpose as a leading B2B eCommerce marketplace is to assist clients in making a profitable business while enhancing the quality of supply chain management. They aim to make online B2B trade effortless and streamlined for exporters and importers operating in India and across the globe and provide a robust platform that encompasses an international B2B marketplace with numerous active sellers and buyers.

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
