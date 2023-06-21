SGS : New Collaboration with Global Trade Plaza for Quality Assurance Services via ValiTrade

SGS is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Global Trade Plaza (GTP) to deliver comprehensive trade risk mitigation services for their B2B online platform.

This project will utilize the ValiTrade program to provide customized and pre-defined on- and off-site verification of trading parties. It represents a significant step forward in terms of trade transaction transparency and validation of trading parties and products sold through GTP's B2B platform. By leveraging SGS's expertise, GTP will be able to offer trading partners exceptional risk management, fraud detection and quality control services for all online transactions.

The ValiTrade program enables transparency throughout the entire supply chain. Trade parties can expect complete visibility and real-time reporting, further reinforcing the trust and credibility associated with the platform. Our expansive global network and operations will further strengthen GTP's already extensive international trading network.

Mr. Sunil Yeole, Director - Trade Facilitation Services, Connectivity & Products Division, SGS in India said: "We are very happy to be collaborating with Global Trade Plaza. The biggest challenges facing online platforms are transaction security and trade partner authentication. Rapid growth in e-commerce has increased levels of transaction fraud, which has a detrimental impact on customer confidence and trust in online platforms.

"Through our ValiTrade program, we will provide verified data and confirm the authenticity of trading partners. This will speed-up trade transactions worldwide while also building customer trust."

Mr. Pulkit Dwivedi, Co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said, "This strategic alliance will help Global Trade Plaza to move forward towards more secure transactions. We began Global Trade Plaza with the aim of simplifying international business by streamlining the complicated compliance requirements associated with imports and exports. Merchants are freed to worry less about the paperwork and focus more on selling quality goods.

"The Global Trade Plaza platform already offers smartly designed features that help drive trader prosperity within a healthy trading environment. By collaborating with SGS, we are moving a significant step closer towards our goal of delivering a safe deal for all customers."

Mr. Satyakam Sahoo, co-founder of Global Trade Plaza, said: "SGS is known all over the world for its quality control. We believe this partnership will strengthen our service and reputation by ensuring traders and customers never enter a fraudulent deal, giving them the knowledge that they can continue to safely do business on our platform."

