SGS has opened a new, state-of-the-art furniture laboratory in Guadalajara, expanding its consumer product testing capabilities in Mexico.

The facility spans 1,200 m² and provides comprehensive testing solutions for domestic, commercial, upholstered and outdoor furniture. Its scope covers safety and stability testing, alongside physical and mechanical testing for ageing, textile and finishing requirements.

Luis Julián Molina, Connectivity & Products Director in Mexico, said: "We are delighted with the opening of our new furniture testing lab which demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Mexican furniture industry to increase competitiveness and accelerate routes to new international markets.

"Our local experts look forward to working in partnership with manufacturers, retailers and buyers to ensure well-designed, functional, durable and safe products, conforming to recognized regional, national and international standards, reach the consumer."