Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SGS SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGSN   CH1256740924

SGS SA

(SGSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:02 2023-05-08 am EDT
81.38 CHF   +0.25%
02:50aSgs : Partnership with Eezytrace to digitize, automate and improve food safety management in the food service and food retail industry
PU
05/05Sgs : Indiana, USA, Regulates PFAS in Firefighting Gear
PU
05/04AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on SGS, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SGS : Partnership with Eezytrace to digitize, automate and improve food safety management in the food service and food retail industry

05/09/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are excited to announce a partnership with Eezytrace, an innovative software solution that powers data-driven risk management and helps digitize self-check procedures in the food service industry. As the world's leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services, we are committed to supporting food operators improve food safety management around the world.

The food safety challenge in food retail and service, today

Despite advances in the understanding of foodborne illnesses and hygiene practices, food retail and service establishments continue to experience outbreaks caused by inconsistent food handling behaviors. To ensure hygiene and food safety, companies, therefore, perform regular inspections at each site. The issue is, each inspection is only one snapshot at a single time and fails to give an accurate view of staff practices, day after day.

Eezytrace and SGS: the partnership that's paving a new way

In light of the challenges encountered in the food service and retail industry, we developed SGS Eezytrace. This solution combines digital technology with deep industry expertise, offering an integrated approach to food safety management. By generating powerful data-driven insights allowing prioritized and targeted remediation, SGS Eezytrace enhances food safety and compliance management.

SGS Eezytrace offers:

  • A digital platform to automate all control activities on site, reducing the complexity and time needed for numerous tasks. The tool simplifies daily operations for staff, saving time so they can focus on safety-critical activities and improving the food safety culture
  • An advanced data analytics engine to track consistency of food safety practices and behaviors in daily operations. The scoring algorithm allows for detection of sites lagging below standards, anticipation of negative trends and prioritization of resources
  • The wealth of expertise from SGS means food service brands and franchises will be strongly supported to drive food safety excellence and protect consumer health across their sites. SGS provides customized guidance for resource optimization, focused risk assessment and targeted remediation, plus training and coaching

In summary, the concrete benefits of adopting SGS Eezytrace are:

  1. Increased operational efficiency by reducing complexity for staff
  2. Increased inspection efficiency by providing powerful data-based insight to inspectors
  3. Enable risk anticipation by detecting sub-standard practices across sites
  4. Drive continuous improvement using SGS's global network of experts

"Our collaboration with Eezytrace sets a new benchmark for excellence and efficiency in the food service and retail industry. With this integrated solution, we can better support our clients in their food safety journey - from the detection of risks to the implementation of targeted improvement plans." - Olivier Coppey, EVP Health & Nutrition at SGS

"The data science scoring will protect both consumers and brand owners from health crises. This innovative solution allows the automated analysis of thousands of daily data coming from operations and automatically detects behaviors that deviate from the quality standards set for the brand." - Julien Gomez, General Manager at Eezytrace

The transformative Eezytrace system, combined with SGS's industry expertise, represents a major step forward in global food safety, automating many manual tasks and effectively improving food safety and hygiene practices.

This joint global innovative solution is set to disrupt the overall management of food safety risks and the traditional inspection-based system.

About Eezytrace

The Eezytrace system supports the food industry by digitizing and automating on-site self-checks and safety processes. Eezytrace is available in over 15 languages, handles more than 36 million digital self-checks per year, and is trusted globally by some of the world's biggest food industry operators.

For further information, please contact:

Aurelia Resines
Global Marketing Head
t: +41 22 739 91 11

Attachments

Disclaimer

SGS SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SGS SA
02:50aSgs : Partnership with Eezytrace to digitize, automate and improve food safety management ..
PU
05/05Sgs : Indiana, USA, Regulates PFAS in Firefighting Gear
PU
05/04AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on SGS, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
05/03SGS Partners With Hong Kong's United Overseas Bank to Boost Sustainable Financing
MT
04/16Sgs : Decathlon Extends Partnership with SGS to Accelerate its Global Sustainability Real ..
PU
04/12SGS : Updating our model for the share split
Alphavalue
04/12SGS SA : SPLIT: 25 of 1
FA
04/06AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on SGS, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
04/06Sgs : and Vaccinopolis Collaborate to Standardize Human Challenge Strains and Accelerate N..
PU
04/06Sgs : EU Revises CLP Regulation on Substances and Mixtures
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SGS SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 851 M 7 703 M 7 703 M
Net income 2023 678 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2023 2 538 M 2 854 M 2 854 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 14 992 M 16 857 M 16 857 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 93 711
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart SGS SA
Duration : Period :
SGS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 81,38 CHF
Average target price 90,77 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frankie Ng Chief Executive Officer
Dominik de Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Calvin Grieder Chairman
Teymur Abasov COO-Eastern Europe & Middle East
Olivier Merkt Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGS SA-5.37%16 857
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-3.10%13 807
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-15.20%4 621
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.7.85%1 474
CHINA TESTING & CERTIFICATION INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.-7.29%1 252
EMTEK (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.13.46%611
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer