SGS has reached an agreement to acquire Institut d'Expertise Clinique (IEC), a leading cosmetics Clinical Research Organization active in the field of advanced clinical testing solutions. IEC conducts multicentric safety and efficacy studies, in vitro tests, sensory analyses and consumer tests on dermatological and ophthalmological cosmetic, personal care and hygiene products.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in France, IEC has operations in Europe, Asia and Africa to serve an international client base, consisting of the most prestigious global names in the cosmetics industry.

The business employs close to 150 full-time employees.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary pre-closing conditions, including consultation procedures with employees in France.

Etienne Camel, President of IEC, said:

"Joining SGS, the leader in our industry, is a very exciting development for IEC. It will help us to serve our clients even better by leveraging the many synergies that such a global player offers, whether in terms of innovation, marketing, best practices or international expansion. We are looking forward to joining such a powerful network."

Géraldine Picaud, CEO of SGS, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome IEC and its talented teams to SGS. This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals and further reinforces our global leadership in cosmetics and hygiene testing. IEC brings to SGS innovative capabilities and strong scientific expertise as well as complementary geographic footprint and service offering."

Download the PDF >