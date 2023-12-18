SGS is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to divest its crop science operations in 14 countries to Eurofins Scientific.

SGS's crop science activities are composed of agroscience contract research, agricultural input testing and precision farming and agronomy services. The scope of divested operations includes over 480 employees located in 14 countries in Europe, North America, South Africa and Brazil with revenues amounting to approximately CHF 46 million in 2022.

This divestment is part of our strategic portfolio evolution aimed at further aligning the group to the TIC megatrends in our chosen markets. The transaction is subject to consultation with local stakeholders as required by the local jurisdictions and is expected to close in the coming months.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS said: "This transaction allows SGS's Health and Nutrition business to focus on food, pharma and cosmetics, supporting consumer health and wellness for any substance consumed or applied to the body.

"I would like to thank our employees who have contributed to build the crop science business and I am confident that they will benefit from Eurofins's extensive experience in agroscience services."