We are excited to announce that our new suite of Supplier Evaluation and Qualification Solutions is now available. They allow businesses to ensure that all their suppliers meet customer requirements for quality, operations, sustainability and safety.

At a time when global supply chains are under increasing pressure, our solutions provide a holistic view across all stages of the supplier relationship, from sourcing to optimization. Businesses can ensure that products are received on time, to the required quality standards, and that their supply chains are aligned with their corporate sustainability and safety commitments.

With a modular design that can be tailored to meet specific needs, our supplier evaluation and qualification solutions offer real-time data-driven supplier onboarding and ongoing analysis. Interactive reporting, data analytics and benchmarking are combined on a user-friendly digital platform.

A one-stop-shop approach to supplier management, with SGS as the sole, independent service provider, prevents confusion, delays and extra costs caused by different departments operating in silos.

