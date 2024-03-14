Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2024 / 16:39 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.7726 EUR 6953.33 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.7726 EUR 6953.3300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Senckenberganlage 21
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com

 
