Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 11:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Koning

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.5700 EUR 1140 EUR
0.5700 EUR 1140 EUR
0.5850 EUR 1175.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.5750 EUR 3455.8500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Senckenberganlage 21
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

90255  15.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a