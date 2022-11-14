Advanced search
    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:32 2022-11-14 am EST
1.700 EUR   -2.30%
04:20aDd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH, sell
EQ
11/11Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sachs Assets GmbH, sell
EQ
10/28Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity completes buyback of 3,500,000 own shares
EQ
DD: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH, sell

11/14/2022 | 04:20am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.11.2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 66382.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 66382.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Senckenberganlage 21
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79217  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486681&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
