DGAP-DD : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
25.06.2021 / 10:40
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerhard
Last name(s): Koning
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.84 EUR 1500 EUR
1.83 EUR 1500 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.8350 EUR 3000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-24; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com
69298 25.06.2021
