DGAP-DD : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.06.2021 / 10:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Koning 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA b) LEI 3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.84 EUR 1500 EUR 1.83 EUR 1500 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 1.8350 EUR 3000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-06-24; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Bockenheimer Landstraße 109 60325 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: www.german-startups.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69298 25.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)