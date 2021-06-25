Log in
    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
DGAP-DD : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA english

06/25/2021 | 04:42am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
25.06.2021 / 10:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Gerhard 
 
 Last name(s):  Koning 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1MMEV4 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 1.84 EUR       1500 EUR 
 
 1.83 EUR       1500 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 1.8350 EUR    3000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-24; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Bockenheimer Landstraße 109 
              60325 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.german-startups.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69298 25.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

Managers and Directors
Christoph Gerlinger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-Managing Director
Carsten Geyer Co-Chief Executive officer & Co-Managing Director
Gerhard A. Koning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Korbmacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Kronenberghs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA15.19%22
BLACKROCK, INC.19.94%131 999
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.17.45%76 017
UBS GROUP AG13.99%54 600
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.82%44 586
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.33%43 222