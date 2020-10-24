|
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
10/24/2020 | 03:30am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.10.2020 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christoph
|Last name(s):
|Gerlinger
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A289WP1
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.00 EUR
|14050.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.0000 EUR
|14050.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
24.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
|Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
|
|60325 Frankfurt am Main
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.german-startups.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63275 24.10.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
3,60 M
4,27 M
4,27 M
|Net income 2020
|
2,39 M
2,83 M
2,83 M
|Net cash 2020
|
7,00 M
8,30 M
8,30 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|7,48x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
16,2 M
19,2 M
19,2 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|2,55x
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,66x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|89,8%
|
|Chart SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
2,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
1,57 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
27,4%
|Spread / Average Target
|
27,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
27,4%