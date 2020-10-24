Log in
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/24/2020 | 03:30am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2020 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A289WP1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 14050.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 14050.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63275  24.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 3,60 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
Net income 2020 2,39 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
Net cash 2020 7,00 M 8,30 M 8,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 1,57 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Gerlinger Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard A. Koning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Korbmacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Kronenberghs Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Member-Supervisory Boar
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA-7.65%19
BLACKROCK, INC.26.78%96 863
UBS GROUP AG-8.02%44 491
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.15%33 283
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.55%33 222
STATE STREET CORPORATION-17.43%23 144
