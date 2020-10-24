Log in
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/24/2020 | 03:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2020 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Gerlinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
3912007QEOQAHN2Q1739 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A289WP1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2 EUR 81140 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 81140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bockenheimer Landstraße 109
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.german-startups.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63276  24.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 3,60 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
Net income 2020 2,39 M 2,83 M 2,83 M
Net cash 2020 7,00 M 8,30 M 8,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 1,57 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Gerlinger Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard A. Koning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Korbmacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Kronenberghs Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Member-Supervisory Boar
