  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-07-22 am EDT
1.535 EUR   +1.66%
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Extension of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to include the resolution on the redemption of 11 million treasury shares

07/22/2022 | 04:20am EDT
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Extension of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to include the resolution on the redemption of 11 million treasury shares

22.07.2022 / 10:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++

 

 

SGT German Private Equity - Extension of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
to include the resolution on the redemption of 11 million treasury shares

 

 

Frankfurt/Main, 22 July 2022 – SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA (SGF), a listed Private Equity asset manager, holds 11,052,200 treasury shares and, at the request of its major shareholder SGT Capital LLC (SGTLLC), is including the resolution on the redemption of these 11,052,200 SGF no-par value shares in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 18 August 2022. The Company is pleased to comply with this request.

The management of SGF recommends its shareholders to approve the redemption of the shares in order to facilitate future share buyback offers and allow for larger volumes. If approved by the Annual General Meeting, the total number of shares will be reduced from 60,854,000 to 49,801,800.

SGF intends to submit a public share buyback tender offer to its shareholders in the current 3rd quarter of 2022 with a planned volume of around 5 million EUR. This corresponds to 6% of its market capitalization.

With regards to the determination of the offer price, SGF management was authorized by the Annual General Meeting 2021 to exceed the 5-day XETRA average closing price prior to the date of conclusion of the agreement underlying the acquisition by up to 20%.

The Company's last share buyback program took place in 2020. At that time, the buyback price offered to shareholders was 2.00 EUR per share.

 

 

 

About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses – global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.

 

 

Investor Relations Contact

Rosenberg Strategic Communications

Dirk Schmitt
d.schmitt@rosenbergsc.com
+49 170 302 8833


22.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Senckenberganlage 21
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069-348690520
Fax: 069-348690529
E-mail: info@sgt-germanpe.com
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1403779

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1403779  22.07.2022 

