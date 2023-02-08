Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36:29 2023-02-08 am EST
1.640 EUR   -1.20%
02:39pSgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again in the fiscal year 2022 with net earnings of roughly 16 cents per share
EQ
01/10Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity - Major shareholder SGT Capital LLC acquires more shares
EQ
2022Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity generates significant profit with its private equity investments
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again in the fiscal year 2022 with net earnings of roughly 16 cents per share

02/08/2023 | 02:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again in the fiscal year 2022 with net earnings of roughly 16 cents per share

08.02.2023 / 20:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++
 

SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again in the fiscal year 2022
with net earnings of roughly 16 cents per share


Frankfurt/Main, 8 February 2023 – SGT German Private Equity (SGF), a listed private equity asset manager, provides preliminary financial insight into the fiscal year 2022.

The company is expecting 2022 net earnings of roughly 16 cents per share (preliminary unaudited estimates, IFRS Group), after one-off extraordinary effects from the revaluation of a purchase price liability and from the mark down mentioned below, amounting to 13 cents per share in total. The 2022 profit comes entirely from the PE Asset Management segment, which earned around 11 cents EBITDA per share, while a negative EBITDA of around 4 cents per share is expected for the Investment segment. The loss in the Investment segment is characterised by final value losses of two VC investments and the stock price loss of a portfolio company from its heritage venture capital portfolio that went public in 2021. The company's private equity investment, on the other hand, recorded a significant value gain.

While the joint venture with a leading Asian financial services provider remains in place and has even been expanded in volume, the Management Board has resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to mark down the joint venture agreement, which had been recognized as an asset under IFRS, at 31.12.2022 significantly, due to enhanced geopolitical risks. This has a negative impact on the income statement in 2022 of around 5.5 million EUR, or 11 cents per share, net of an inverse tax effect. The expected profit from operating activities in 2022 remains unaffected. Starting already with the current fiscal year, the profit and loss statement of the Company will only be affected by an ordinary depreciation of the now devalued asset of 1 cent, instead of 3 cents per share p.a. before. The mark-down is not cash-relevant.  

The average number of shares in 2022 amounted to 49.2 million shares.

In 2022, SGT German Private Equity paid a dividend for the first time and also conducted another share buyback. This is also planned for 2023 and will not be impacted by the above mark-down.


About SGT German Private Equity 

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

SGT Capital Fund II, with a geographical focus on Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), invests in market leaders and utilizes its proprietary expertise to further globalize the businesses, particularly into Asia markets. SGT seeks to enhance the international capabilities of the businesses it acquires and increasing their global economies of scale.  SGT has targeted fundraising volume of 2 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses – global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks. SGT Capital currently manages its issued Private Equity Funds, and a joint venture with an Asian financial services provider, in a total volume of more than 800 million USD.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.

 

Investor Relations Contact
Rosenberg Strategic Communications
Dirk Schmitt
d.schmitt@rosenbergsc.com
+49 170 302 8833


08.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Senckenberganlage 21
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069-348690520
Fax: 069-348690529
E-mail: info@sgt-germanpe.com
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1555445

 
End of News EQS News Service

1555445  08.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
02:39pSgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again ..
EQ
01/10Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity - Major shareholder SGT C..
EQ
2022Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity generates significant pro..
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH, sell
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sachs Assets GmbH, sell
EQ
2022Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity completes buyback of 3,50..
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2022SGT German Private Equity Managing Partner To Buy Back 7% Of Stock Via Tender Offer
MT
2022Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity resolves on public share ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17,9 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net income 2022 16,6 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2022 22,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 76,9 M 82,5 M 82,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,66 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Gerlinger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-Managing Director
Carsten Geyer Co-Chief Executive officer & Co-Managing Director
Gerhard A. Koning Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Borer-Fielding Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA0.00%82
BLACKROCK, INC.4.76%110 943
UBS GROUP AG15.49%66 856
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.98%41 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.13.48%37 206
STATE STREET CORPORATION16.97%32 348