Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:18:45 2023-05-16 am EDT
1.560 EUR   +4.70%
06:06aSgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its shareholders again and intends to make a public share buyback tender offer
EQ
02/08Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again in the fiscal year 2022 with net earnings of roughly 16 cents per share
EQ
01/10Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : SGT German Private Equity - Major shareholder SGT Capital LLC acquires more shares
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its shareholders again and intends to make a public share buyback tender offer

05/16/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its shareholders again and intends to make a public share buyback tender offer

16.05.2023 / 12:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

+++ Press release +++
 

SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its shareholders again
and intends to make a public share buyback tender offer 
 

  • Net profit of 16 cents per share in 2022 exceeds expectations of management report in 2021
  • Proposed dividend of 2 cents and intention of a share buyback in the volume of 11 cents per share
  • Book value of equity of 2.15 EUR per share
     

Frankfurt/Main, 16 May 2023 – SGT German Private Equity (SGF), a listed private equity asset manager, proposes a dividend payment in the same amount of 2 cents per share again to its shareholders in the Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2023.

In addition, the management of SGF expresses its intention to make a public share buyback tender offer to its shareholders in the second half of 2023. The targeted volume of the share buyback amounts to around 5 million EUR or 11 cents per share. In total, SGF would then return 6 million EUR or 13 cents per share in cash to its shareholders. This equals 7% of its current market capitalization.

With net earnings of 7 million EUR or 16 cents per share in the past financial year, SGF exceeds its own forecasts and estimates slightly (IFRS cons.). The segment "PE-Asset Management" generated a profit of 9.3 million EUR or 22 cents per share, the segment "Investment" caused a loss of 2.4 million EUR or 6 cents per share. The IFRS financial statements are based on an average of 41,735,287 shares across the financial year. As of 31 December 2022 and currently, 46,301,800 shares are outstanding.

SGF generated sales revenues of some 13 million EUR (2021: 11 million euros). Those revenues of 13.3 million EUR are almost exclusively attributable to the segment "PE-Asset Management" (2021: 11.1 million EUR). The revenues have caused costs of purchased services of 3.9 million EUR (2021: 2.4 million EUR). This equals a gross margin of 70% (2021: 78%). The segment achieved an EBITDA of 5.0 million EUR (2021: 6.0 million EUR).

The equity has increased from 42.3 million EUR per 31 December 2021 by 57.0 million EUR to 99.4 million EUR or 2.15 EUR per share.

The annual report and the agenda of the Annual General Meeting will be published on 19 May 2023.


 

About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

SGT Capital Fund II, with a geographical focus on Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), invests in market leaders and utilizes its proprietary expertise to further globalize the businesses, particularly into Asia markets. SGT seeks to enhance the international capabilities of the businesses it acquires and increasing their global economies of scale.  SGT has targeted fundraising volume of 2 to 3 billion USD. The management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses – global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks. SGT Capital currently manages its issued Private Equity Funds, and a joint venture with an Asian financial services provider, in a total volume of more than 800 million USD.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.

 

 

Investor Relations Contact

Rosenberg Strategic Communications
Dirk Schmitt
d.schmitt@rosenbergsc.com
+49 170 302 8833

 


16.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
Senckenberganlage 21
60325 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: 069-348690520
Fax: 069-348690529
E-mail: info@sgt-germanpe.com
Internet: www.sgt-germanpe.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1634429

 
End of News EQS News Service

1634429  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1634429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
06:06aSgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its ..
EQ
02/08Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again ..
EQ
01/10Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity - Major shareholder SGT C..
EQ
2022Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity generates significant pro..
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Gerlinger & Partner GmbH, sell
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sachs Assets GmbH, sell
EQ
2022Sgt German Private Equity Gmbh & Co. : SGT German Private Equity completes buyback of 3,50..
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2022Dd : SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
2022SGT German Private Equity Managing Partner To Buy Back 7% Of Stock Via Tender Offer
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,90 M 9,68 M 9,68 M
Net income 2022 8,00 M 8,70 M 8,70 M
Net cash 2022 5,90 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,31x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 69,0 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,49 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Gerlinger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-Managing Director
Carsten Geyer Co-Chief Executive officer & Co-Managing Director
Gerhard A. Koning Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Borer-Fielding Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA-10.24%75
BLACKROCK, INC.-9.01%96 559
UBS GROUP AG0.17%57 565
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.96%36 054
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.80%32 118
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.01%31 136
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer