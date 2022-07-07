SGT German Private Equity GmbH : publishes its annual report 2021

[Link]
+++ Press release +++
SGT German Private Equity publishes its annual report 2021
Frankfurt/Main, 7 July 2022 - SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA (SGF) has published its annual report for 2021 with a consolidated profit after tax of 14 million EUR or 44 cents per share (IFRS).
The annual report can be downloaded on the company's website via 'For Shareholders'.
Investor Relations Contact
Donnersberg Consulting
Dirk Schmitt
d.schmitt@donnersberg-consulting.de
+49 170 302 8833
About SGT German Private Equity
SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in
Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity
asset manager headquartered in Singapore.
For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and
North America (fund lifetime ten years), SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The
management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses - global private equity houses,
management consultancies and investment banks.
From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT
German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.
Click here for PDF version
More information at https://www.sgt-germanpe.com/ and https://www.sgt-capital.com/
Disclaimer
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:13:05 UTC.