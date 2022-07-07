Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGF   DE000A1MMEV4

SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA

(SGF)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-07-07 am EDT
1.490 EUR   +1.36%
01:14pSGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH : publishes its annual report 2021
PU
07/04SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA : SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its shareholders for the first time
EQ
07/04SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Proposes Dividend to Its Shareholders for the First Time
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SGT German Private Equity GmbH : publishes its annual report 2021

07/07/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Link]

+++ Press release +++

SGT German Private Equity publishes its annual report 2021

Frankfurt/Main, 7 July 2022 - SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA (SGF) has published its annual report for 2021 with a consolidated profit after tax of 14 million EUR or 44 cents per share (IFRS).

The annual report can be downloaded on the company's website via 'For Shareholders'.

Investor Relations Contact
Donnersberg Consulting
Dirk Schmitt
d.schmitt@donnersberg-consulting.de
+49 170 302 8833

About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in
Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity
asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and
North America (fund lifetime ten years), SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The
management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses - global private equity houses,
management consultancies and investment banks.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT
German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.

Click here for PDF version

More information at https://www.sgt-germanpe.com/ and https://www.sgt-capital.com/

Disclaimer

SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 17:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
01:14pSGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH : publishes its annual report 2021
PU
07/04SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : SGT German Private Equity proposes dividend to its..
EQ
07/04SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Proposes Dividend to Its Shareholders for the..
CI
07/01SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : SGT German Private Equity receives 8.3 million trea..
EQ
06/10SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
06/09SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : Allocation of the profit from the 2021 financial ye..
EQ
06/09SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA’s Board intends to launch an share buyba..
CI
06/07SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions ..
EQ
06/03SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : Profit of 10.5m EUR or 0.32 EUR per share in 2021 a..
EQ
06/01SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. : Closing of the first Private Equity transaction and..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13,8 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net income 2021 10,5 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2021 9,10 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 73,2 M 74,4 M 74,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,47 €
Average target price 4,00 €
Spread / Average Target 172%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Gerlinger Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-Managing Director
Carsten Geyer Co-Chief Executive officer & Co-Managing Director
Martin Korbmacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerhard A. Koning Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SGT GERMAN PRIVATE EQUITY GMBH & CO. KGAA3.52%75
BLACKROCK, INC.-32.86%93 135
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-23.45%69 863
UBS GROUP AG-8.71%51 685
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.55%33 588
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-30.64%28 861