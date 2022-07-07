SGT German Private Equity GmbH : publishes its annual report 2021

[Link]

+++ Press release +++

SGT German Private Equity publishes its annual report 2021

Frankfurt/Main, 7 July 2022 - SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA (SGF) has published its annual report for 2021 with a consolidated profit after tax of 14 million EUR or 44 cents per share (IFRS).

The annual report can be downloaded on the company's website via 'For Shareholders'.

Investor Relations Contact

Donnersberg Consulting

Dirk Schmitt

d.schmitt@donnersberg-consulting.de

+49 170 302 8833

About SGT German Private Equity

SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in

Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global alternative investment and private equity

asset manager headquartered in Singapore.

For its new, sector-agnostic private equity fund SGT Capital Fund II with a geographical focus on Europe and

North America (fund lifetime ten years), SGT is aiming for a target fundraising volume of 1 to 3 billion USD. The

management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses - global private equity houses,

management consultancies and investment banks.

From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT

German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.

Click here for PDF version

More information at https://www.sgt-germanpe.com/ and https://www.sgt-capital.com/