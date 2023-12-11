EQS-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Change in Forecast
+++ Press release +++
SGT German Private Equity updates guidance for 2023
The assumed revenue slippage of around 4 million EUR into 2024 is significantly increasing the earnings outlook for 2024.
At the same time, the management no longer expects the public share buyback offer intended for the fourth quarter in 2023 can still be carried out in 2023. However, it is sticking to its fundamental intention of paying its shareholders a dividend and making a public share buyback tender offer every year. In 2022 alone, it paid out 16 cents per share in cash to its shareholders in this way. In its view, there is also nothing to prevent it from issuing two public share buyback offers in one calendar year if an offer intended in the previous year has been postponed to the following year.
About SGT German Private Equity
SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore.
SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is the private equity asset manager of multiple funds created by SGT Capital, including SGT Capital Fund II SGT Capital is a leading global private equity firm that invests in mid-sized, market leading companies and partners with existing management to accelerate their global growth ambitions.
SGT Capital Fund II, with a geographical focus on Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), invests in market leading companies in structurally growing sectors which are growing substantially faster than global GDP, and utilizes its proprietary expertise to further globalize the businesses, particularly into Asia markets. SGT Capital seeks to enhance the international capabilities of the businesses it acquires and increasing their global economies of scale.
The SGT Capital investment management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses – global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks. SGT Capital currently manages its issued private equity Funds, and a joint venture with an Asian financial services provider, in a total volume of more than 800 million USD and has targeted fundraising volume of 2 to 3 billion USD across its various funds.
From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.
