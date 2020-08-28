SH : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 08/28/2020 | 05:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. SH GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1637) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 28 August 2020 were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of SH Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 August 2020 (the "AGM"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll. Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM. The poll results are as follows: Number of Votes Ordinary Resolutions (%) For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated 300,000,000 0 financial statements and the report of the Directors and (100.00%) (0.00%) auditor's report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 2. To declare a final dividend of HK1.7 cents per share of 300,000,000 0 the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020 (100.00%) (0.00%) - 1 - Number of Votes Ordinary Resolutions (%) For Against 3. (i) To re-elect Mr. Lam Yim Nam as a Director 300,000,000 0 (100.00%) (0.00%) (ii) To re-elect Mr. Lee Wing Kee as a Director 300,000,000 0 (100.00%) (0.00%) (iii) To re-elect Dr. Law Man Wah as a Director 300,000,000 0 (100.00%) (0.00%) (iv) To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration 300,000,000 0 of the Directors (100.00%) (0.00%) 4. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor 300,000,000 0 of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its (100.00%) (0.00%) remuneration 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, 300,000,000 0 issue and otherwise deal with the shares of the (100.00%) (0.00%) Company 6. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to 300,000,000 0 repurchase shares of the Company (100.00%) (0.00%) 7. To add the number of the shares of the Company 300,000,000 0 repurchased by the Company to the mandate granted to (100.00%) (0.00%) the Directors under resolution numbered 5 As all of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above ordinary resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 400,000,000 shares, which was the total number of shares of the Company entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. - 2 - By order of the Board SH Group (Holdings) Limited Yu Cheung Choy Chairman Hong Kong, 28 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Yu Cheung Choy, Mr. Lau Man Ching and Mr. Yu Ho Chi are the executive Directors; and Mr. Lam Yim Nam, Mr. Lee Wing Kee and Dr. Law Man Wah are the independent non-executive Directors. - 3 - Attachments Original document

