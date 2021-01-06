Log in
SHAANXI BAOGUANG VACUUM ELECTRIC DEVICE CO., LTD.

(600379)
China's blue-chip index ends at 13-year high led by gains in banking, healthcare stocks

01/06/2021 | 02:46am EST
* SSEC +0.6%, CSI300 +0.9%

* Banking, healthcare shares lead gains

* China's services sector expands at a slower pace

SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index closed on Wednesday at its highest level in nearly 13 years after rising for five consecutive sessions, as investors expect the government to sustain policy supports to counter COVID-19's persisting impact on the economy. ** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92% to 5,417.68, its highest since January 16, 2008, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.63% at 3,550.88.

** Leading the gains, the banking sector sub-index rose 2.38% and the healthcare sub-index added 1.82%. The financial sector sub-index and the consumer staples sector was up 1.63% and 1.25%, respectively.

** Due to the weak overseas demand and mounting pressure of coronavirus outbreak both at home and abroad, the monetary conditions will remain loose, Li Hao, an analyst at Sealand Securities, wrote in a note.

** Chinese authorities shut sections of highways running through Hebei province that surrounds Beijing on Wednesday and closed a key long distance bus terminal in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang in efforts to stave off another coronavirus wave. ** The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days.

** China's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as sporadic coronavirus outbreaks tempered the recovery in consumer confidence and weighed on new business growth.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.552%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.38%. ** At 07:13 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4562 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.455. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED 1.33% 5.35 End-of-day quote.0.75%
JIANGSU LOPAL TECH.CO.,LTD. -5.04% 32.38 End-of-day quote.-3.77%
NIKKEI 225 -0.38% 27055.94 Real-time Quote.-0.68%
POTEN ENVIRONMENT GROUP CO., LTD. -1.48% 4.65 End-of-day quote.-8.10%
QINGHAI SPRING MEDICINAL RESOURCES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 7.50% 10.18 End-of-day quote.18.23%
SHAANXI BAOGUANG VACUUM ELECTRIC DEVICE CO., LTD. -5.25% 5.95 End-of-day quote.-2.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.43572 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.02% 6.4545 Delayed Quote.-0.99%
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD. 2.95% 117.35 End-of-day quote.9.11%
Financials
Sales 2019 934 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2019 44,2 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net cash 2019 42,2 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
P/E ratio 2019 43,0x
Yield 2019 1,32%
Capitalization 1 965 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 322
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SHAANXI BAOGUANG VACUUM ELECTRIC DEVICE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAANXI BAOGUANG VACUUM ELECTRIC DEVICE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Hu General Manager
Jun Wang Li Chairman
De Bin Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Jun Guo Vice Chairman
Yan Lin Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAANXI BAOGUANG VACUUM ELECTRIC DEVICE CO., LTD.-2.78%304
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.76%135 592
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE1.94%79 987
NIDEC CORPORATION2.70%74 655
EATON CORPORATION PLC-1.16%47 536
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.94%46 765
