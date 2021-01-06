China's blue-chip index ends at 13-year high led by gains in banking, healthcare stocks

* SSEC +0.6%, CSI300 +0.9%
* Banking, healthcare shares lead gains
* China's services sector expands at a slower pace
SHANGHAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index closed
on Wednesday at its highest level in nearly 13 years after
rising for five consecutive sessions, as investors expect the
government to sustain policy supports to counter COVID-19's
persisting impact on the economy.
** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up
0.92% to 5,417.68, its highest since January 16, 2008, while the
Shanghai Composite index was up 0.63% at 3,550.88.
** Leading the gains, the banking sector sub-index
rose 2.38% and the healthcare sub-index added 1.82%.
The financial sector sub-index and the consumer
staples sector was up 1.63% and 1.25%,
respectively.
** Due to the weak overseas demand and mounting pressure of
coronavirus outbreak both at home and abroad, the monetary
conditions will remain loose, Li Hao, an analyst at Sealand
Securities, wrote in a note.
** Chinese authorities shut sections of highways running through
Hebei province that surrounds Beijing on Wednesday and closed a
key long distance bus terminal in the provincial capital
Shijiazhuang in efforts to stave off another coronavirus wave.
** The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday,
accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19
cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total
of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days.
** China's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in
December, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as
sporadic coronavirus outbreaks tempered the recovery in consumer
confidence and weighed on new business growth.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.07% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by
0.552%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 1.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.38%.
** At 07:13 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4562 per
U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.455.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)