Shaanxi Zhongtian Rocket Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of small solid rockets and their extended products. The products include rain-enhancing and anti-hail rockets, sounding rockets, small guided rockets, carbon thermal field materials, solid rocket motors, ablation resistant components and intelligent weighing systems. The Company also produces and sells a small number of other products, including aircraft carbon/carbon brake discs, high-performance carbon/ceramic composite products, special alloy high-pressure contact materials, high-performance mold material products, and measurement and control system integration. The Company conducts its businesses within the China market and to overseas markets.