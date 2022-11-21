Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STCL   PK0024001015

SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LIMITED

(STCL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
11.54 PKR   -2.86%
12:19aShabbir Tiles And Ceramics : Corporate Briefing Session
PU
11/01Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/27Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics : Corporate Briefing Session

11/21/2022 | 12:19am EST
About Stile

  • Stile was founded by the "House of Habib" in 1978 which is one of the largest groups of Pakistan.
  • House of Habib is a reputable group with market reputable names like;
  • First private sector enterprise & Market Leader in the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles industry of Pakistan.
  • We were incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited company and listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
  • We have Latest state of the art plants producing tiles for every market segment.
  • ISO 9001:2015 certified from Lloyd Quality Assurance.

Why Stile?

  • We are committed to provide the Best Quality products to our customers.
  • Stile is the only Brand in Pakistan certified on ISO standards by Centro Ceramico, Italy.
  • Stile is also the only brand making Real Porcelain Tiles in Pakistan of water absorption less than 0.5%
  • We have acquired Latest European technology to produce best quality tiles.
  • Stile is the first brand in Pakistan which introduced digital printing on tiles.
  • Research & development is the backbone of Stile where we invest heavily.
  • Development of Human resource is our success.
  • Our strength is our Huge dealership network which has spread over to 300 plus dealers from Karachi to Gilgit.
  • We are the only vertically integrated tiles manufacturer. Having retail presence with 16 company operated retail outlets currently operating in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and counting.

Average Production (Monthly)approx.

1,100,000 sqm

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 899 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net income 2022 497 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
Net cash 2022 846 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,04x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 2 762 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 745
Free-Float 60,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Syed Masood Abbas Jaffery Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mustafa Jafar Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Rafiq M. Habib Chairman
Murtaza Lalan Chief Operating Officer
Tafveez Amin Director-HR & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHABBIR TILES AND CERAMICS LIMITED-50.56%12
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC-44.53%10 966
FORBO HOLDING AG-31.44%2 002
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-41.29%975
TARKETT-38.15%815
DYNASTY CERAMIC-3.52%699