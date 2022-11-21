Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics : Corporate Briefing Session
About Stile
Stile was founded by the "House of Habib" in 1978 which is one of the largest groups of Pakistan.
House of Habib is a reputable group with market reputable names like;
First private sector enterprise & Market Leader in the Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles industry of Pakistan.
We were incorporated in Pakistan as a Public Limited company and listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
We have Latest state of the art plants producing tiles for every market segment.
ISO 9001:2015 certified from Lloyd Quality Assurance.
Why Stile?
We are committed to provide the Best Quality products to our customers.
Stile is the only Brand in Pakistan certified on ISO standards by Centro Ceramico, Italy.
Stile is also the only brand making Real Porcelain Tiles in Pakistan of water absorption less than 0.5%
We have acquired Latest European technology to produce best quality tiles.
Stile is the first brand in Pakistan which introduced digital printing on tiles.
Research & development is the backbone of Stile where we invest heavily.
Development of Human resource is our success.
Our strength is our Huge dealership network which has spread over to 300 plus dealers from Karachi to Gilgit.
We are the only vertically integrated tiles manufacturer. Having retail presence with 16 company operated retail outlets currently operating in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and counting.
Average Production (Monthly)approx.
1,100,000 sqm
