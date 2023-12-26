Official SHADMAN COTTON MILLS LIMITED press release
Shadman Cotton Mills : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended June 30, 2023
December 26, 2023 at 01:08 am EST
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited
The management is continuously making efforts to make the project more attractive by adding new Apparel Machinery and other related Equipment and take new investment initiative to cope with the regional competitors in technology related advantages through own resources. The management is focused toward improving in efficiencies and productivity as well as enhanced cost controls.
SIX YEARS'S FINANCIAL DATA AT A GLANCE
PARTICULARS
July-June
July-June
July-June
July-June
July-June
July-June
2022-2023
2021-2022
2020-2021
2019-2020
2018-2019
2017-2018
Turnover -Net
349,129,692
377,849,670
110,031,908
111,554,212
431,005,657
546,927,040
Cost of Goods Sold
(346,552,569)
(352,932,424)
(165,587,176)
(136,658,852)
(413,356,190)
(596,269,741)
Gross Profit /
(Loss)
2,577,123
24,917,246
(55,555,268)
(25,104,640)
17,649,467
(49,342,701)
Operating
Profit/(Loss)
162,493,366
21,142,116
(47,229,732)
15,175,674
59,384,617
(63,892,751)
Profit/ (Loss)
Before Tax
67,899,836
14,908,084
(52,865,581)
10,519,460
17,773,262
(69,037,173)
Profit/ (Loss) After
Tax
93,712,371
11,074,544
(56,757,942)
1,008,509
12,641,569
(96,628,505)
Paid Up Capital
176,367,190
176,367,190
176,367,190
176,367,190
176,367,190
176,367,190
Current Assets
363,867,526
204,557,205
204,402,062
127,106,520
160,691,801
167,498,401
Current Liabilities
400,764,233
760,274,568
781,129,079
661,189,788
728,065,147
935,123,489
Production in '000' Kgs
-
-
-
1,240
3,620
1,094
Disclaimer
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 06:07:36 UTC.
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based textile company. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn and apparel. The Company operates a ring-spinning mill and an apparel stitching unit. The Company has a capacity to produce approximately 10 million kilograms of ring spun yarn and approximately 100,000 woven bottom wear per month. The Companyâs divisions include spinning mill and apparel. The spinning mill division has approximately 30,000 spindles with an annual capacity to produce over nine million kilograms of yarn. The Company offers a range of yarns, including 100% Cotton Yarn, chief value cotton (CVC), Blended polyester cotton (PC), Viscose Yarns, Melange Yarn, cotton and bamboo fiber blended-carded and combed, and zero-twist yarns. Its products include Womenâs Denim, such as Slim Fit, Jeggings, Flare Bottoms, Emleshments, and High Fashion, Chinos / Twills, Workwear and Men's Denim.