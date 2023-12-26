Shadman Cotton Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based textile company. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn and apparel. The Company operates a ring-spinning mill and an apparel stitching unit. The Company has a capacity to produce approximately 10 million kilograms of ring spun yarn and approximately 100,000 woven bottom wear per month. The Companyâs divisions include spinning mill and apparel. The spinning mill division has approximately 30,000 spindles with an annual capacity to produce over nine million kilograms of yarn. The Company offers a range of yarns, including 100% Cotton Yarn, chief value cotton (CVC), Blended polyester cotton (PC), Viscose Yarns, Melange Yarn, cotton and bamboo fiber blended-carded and combed, and zero-twist yarns. Its products include Womenâs Denim, such as Slim Fit, Jeggings, Flare Bottoms, Emleshments, and High Fashion, Chinos / Twills, Workwear and Men's Denim.