CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION 2023

The management is continuously making efforts to make the project more attractive by adding new Apparel Machinery and other related Equipment and take new investment initiative to cope with the regional competitors in technology related advantages through own resources. The management is focused toward improving in efficiencies and productivity as well as enhanced cost controls.

FINANCIAL DETAILS

Cotton Mills Limited

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

SIX YEARS'S FINANCIAL DATA AT A GLANCE

PARTICULARS

July-June

July-June

July-June

July-June

July-June

July-June

2022-2023

2021-2022

2020-2021

2019-2020

2018-2019

2017-2018

Turnover -Net

349,129,692

377,849,670

110,031,908

111,554,212

431,005,657

546,927,040

Cost of Goods Sold

(346,552,569)

(352,932,424)

(165,587,176)

(136,658,852)

(413,356,190)

(596,269,741)

Gross Profit /

(Loss)

2,577,123

24,917,246

(55,555,268)

(25,104,640)

17,649,467

(49,342,701)

Operating

Profit/(Loss)

162,493,366

21,142,116

(47,229,732)

15,175,674

59,384,617

(63,892,751)

Profit/ (Loss)

Before Tax

67,899,836

14,908,084

(52,865,581)

10,519,460

17,773,262

(69,037,173)

Profit/ (Loss) After

Tax

93,712,371

11,074,544

(56,757,942)

1,008,509

12,641,569

(96,628,505)

Paid Up Capital

176,367,190

176,367,190

176,367,190

176,367,190

176,367,190

176,367,190

Current Assets

363,867,526

204,557,205

204,402,062

127,106,520

160,691,801

167,498,401

Current Liabilities

400,764,233

760,274,568

781,129,079

661,189,788

728,065,147

935,123,489

Production in '000' Kgs

-

-

-

1,240

3,620

1,094

Shahid Mahmud

CFO

Thank You

