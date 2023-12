Shadman Cotton Mills Limited is a Pakistan-based textile company. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn and apparel. The Company operates a ring-spinning mill and an apparel stitching unit. The Company has a capacity to produce approximately 10 million kilograms of ring spun yarn and approximately 100,000 woven bottom wear per month. The Company’s divisions include spinning mill and apparel. The spinning mill division has approximately 30,000 spindles with an annual capacity to produce over nine million kilograms of yarn. The Company offers a range of yarns, including 100% Cotton Yarn, chief value cotton (CVC), Blended polyester cotton (PC), Viscose Yarns, Melange Yarn, cotton and bamboo fiber blended-carded and combed, and zero-twist yarns. Its products include Women’s Denim, such as Slim Fit, Jeggings, Flare Bottoms, Emleshments, and High Fashion, Chinos / Twills, Workwear and Men's Denim.