SHAFTESBURY

(SHB)
21 YOUTH STREET POP UP IN CARNABY STREET: A CELEBRATION OF LONDON'S FINEST BLACK-­‐OWNED BUSINESSES IN FASHION, ART, LITERATURE AND PHOTOGRAPHY AS PART OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH

10/12/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Celebrating London's finest black--‐owned businesses, 21 Youth Street isapop--‐upcreatedby My Runway Group, anaward--‐winningyouthempowermentorganisationdedicatedtoinspiringanddevelopingyoungblackcreatives.

Opening 9th October at56BCarnabyStreet,andtocoincidewith Black History Month,21YouthStreetwillshowcaseover50diverseblackownedbusinesses andprovideaplatformforthemtoshowcasetheirbrandsinanexcitingenvironmentthemed #BlackInCarnaby.

Discover a collection of outstanding creatives in fashion, beauty, art, literature, film and photography and expect to see a variation of top talent.

Fashion is high on the agenda. Tinie Tempah's label 'What We Wear' will be available to buy, pieces include T--‐shirts, hoodies and hats. Other exciting designers include K Mabel and Nubian Wear who are selling clothing and accessories for women. Price points range from £15 --‐ £125. The Black Beauty Store will offer a variety of beauty treatments from pedicures to make up sessions alongside a variety of beauty products priced £7 --‐ £70.

The Black Book Store will have a showcase of books by black authors who currently have no store presence. Expect some in--‐store signings from amazing young authors like Jeremiah Emmanuel who is signed to Stormzy's Imprint Merky Books. Other activations include talks and gaming. Loving My Black Self will run a series of identity Talks with Nubian Skin.Black and influential gamers will run tournaments throughout the pop up residency and will hold discussions about Mental Health In the Gaming Industry.

Artists including Koby Martin and Sarah Owusu will curate exhibitions in the pop up. Themes will cover 'Why Black Lives Matter', 'The Black Struggle' and 'Black Art Matter'. Visitors can see the 'Black Luxury Home Art' installation by Yinka ILori. Health and wellbeing is also a topic covered. Morning yoga sessions with 'Into The Light' in the pop up are free.

My Runway Group is on a mission to shape the next generation of creatives and is deeply rooted in the stand against inequality. They are fueled by the goal to provide emerging black talent a runway to build successful careers despite the challenges that exist.

My Runway Group Founder and creator Kojo Marfo says: 'It's tough for young entrepreneurs to have a presence in any high street store. It's twice as hard when you're black. This is why practical solutions are needed to give equal access and opportunities for young black entrepreneurs from under--‐ represented backgrounds. 21 Youth Street is more than a pop up store, it is a conscious collective effort to make our high streets represent modern day Britain and I'm glad Carnaby is leading this course'.

Shaftesbury Retail Director Samantha Bain--‐Mollison says: 'We are proud to work with and support My Runway Group in Carnaby once again. The pop up will create an exciting platform for brands and creatives in an environment that celebrates Black History Month'.

Address: 56B Carnaby Street, London, W1

Opening times Mon - Sat 10am--‐7pm and Sundays 9am - 8pm.

For all schedules visit www.myrunwaygroup.com / @myrunwaygroup / #BlackInCarnaby

For more information contact Meghan Ryan at Sister meghan.ryan@sisterlondon.com

Follow @CarnabyLondon and visit Carnaby.co.uk for full updates, news and information

ENDS

NOTES TO EDITORS

BLACK HISTORY MONTH is an annual event observed in October aimed at celebrating the culture, history and achievements of black communities. The month is dedicated as a means to counter the perceived invisibility of black people and challenge the negative stereotypes that were the only manner black people were pictured in popular culture.

Black History Month aims to:

  • Promote knowledge of black history, culture and heritage
  • Disseminate information about positive black contributions to British society
  • Heighten the confidence and awareness of black people to their cultural heritage

Carnaby

Carnaby is in the heart of London's West End, where over 100 retail brands of quality and distinction and over 60 independent restaurants, cafes and bars can be found across 14 streets, including the world famous Carnaby Street. Carnaby is a unique and iconic experiential shopping, dining and leisure destination.

Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury owns and manages a 15.2--‐acre property portfolio in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on restaurants, leisure and retail in the highly popular, sought--‐after and prosperous locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, it also include substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia. The portfolio comprises 607 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to 1.1 million sq. ft., 616 apartments and 0.4 million sq. ft. of offices.

We focus on the sustainable re--‐use of existing buildings and aim to minimise the environmental impact of our operations across the business.

We are committed to engaging and working with the community in which we operate. We align our activities and support with organisations which are active in the West End, including those which support the arts, community groups, schools and charities, and those which focus on local social issues and environmental challenges.

@shaftesburyplc / shaftesbury.co.uk

Disclaimer

Shaftesbury plc published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 16:49:02 UTC
