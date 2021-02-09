SHAFTESBURY : GOES GLOBAL WITH A BULL-ISH DIGITAL LUNAR NEW YEAR CAMPAIGN FOR CHINATOWN LONDON

From February 12, the lunar calendar welcomes the Year of the Ox, representing hard work, strength and perseverance. To celebrate safely and support Chinatown London's tenants, Shaftesbury has launched a digital campaign, #StrongAsAnOx, in lieu of traditional festivities.

For the first time, Chinatown London is also extending the digital celebrations worldwide by partnering with the Chinatowns in San Francisco, Johannesburg, and Melbourne. Together, they will feature in a Lunar New Year celebration connecting digital audiences around the world on February 12.

The #StrongAsAnOx campaign aims to generate excitement about this important cultural festival, while reflecting lockdown restrictions. Activities will focus on engaging with the destination's audiences, showing them how to bring a taste of Chinatown-style celebratory feasting to their table at home, while also reinforcing the sense of community that Chinatown London is famous for.

The campaign will run across a range of Western and Asian digital channels for a number of weeks, with activities including a virtual wish installation, building on the successful #LoveChinatown campaign from the first national lockdown. There will also be red envelope prize draws for the chance to win vouchers to be spent at Chinatown London when safe to do so. The destination has also partnered with Great British Bake Off's Kim Joy and MasterChef's Ping Coombes, who have created bespoke recipes for the celebration.

Karen Baines, Head of Group Marketing and Communications at Shaftesbury, commented: 'The #StrongAsAnOx digital campaign has been created to reflect the very apt cultural significance of the Year of the Ox - strength and perseverance - and celebrate Chinatown London's community by uniting with our tenants. As significantly, the collaboration with other leading Chinatowns around the world adds an important new dimension, helping to create even stronger connections between communities globally.'

Mr Chu Ting Tang OBE, Chairman of the LCCA added: 'We made the decision to suspend our preparations for the public celebrations for Lunar New Year with a heavy heart, but everyone's health, safety, and wellbeing must come first. Shaftesbury has a sincere commitment to our community and traditions; the #StrongAsAnOx campaign's digital platform will encourage people to get involved safely at home, and complement our own online celebratory programme.'

The news follows the signing of Wing Wing, the London-based Korean crispy chicken specialists, at 47-49 Charing Cross Road, Chinatown London.

Further information can be found @ChinatownLondon and www.chinatown.co.uk

ENDS

For further media enquiries please contact:

Amanda McNally - +44 (0) 7495 461 573 / amandamcnally@averpr.com

Daniel Bleach - +44 (0) 7495 461 545 / danielbleach@averpr.com

Chinatown London

China is changing and traditional values are being complemented by new ideals and trends, inspired by other parts of the Far East and the West. This is influencing what Chinese people and visitors expect in Chinatown. Shaftesbury understands this and is experiencing directly the evolution of China, spending time in its cities to see, taste and hear what is happening first hand.

Whilst inherently Chinese, under Shaftesbury's long-term curation and partnership with the community, Chinatown is evolving to reflect the changes occurring in the Far East, creating is a mix of tradition and modernism that makes cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul some of the most exciting places in the world. Centrally located and one of the best-connected destinations in the capital, Chinatown is served by many underground stations, as well as the Elizabeth line at Tottenham Court Road.

中国城

中国正在经历翻天覆地的变化，而在东亚其它地区和西方的影响下，中国的许多传统价值也正在和新的理念与潮流相融合。这样的变化也在影响着中国人与其他地方游客对中国城的看法与期待。Shaftesbury对这样的趋势有着深刻的理解，而且也对中国的高速发展有着直接的体会。在过去的一段时间里，Shaftesbury的一些员工被派往中国，亲自去观看、去品尝、去倾听今天中国的脉搏。

虽然伦敦中国城本质上还是中国传统的延伸，但在Shaftesbury长期的精心策划与管理下，并且在与当地社群的合作下，中国城正在成为反映亚洲巨变的一面镜子。如今，中国城和上海、北京、东京、首尔等等许多令人激动的亚洲城市一样，成为了一个传统与现代相互碰撞、相互融合的地方。

Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury owns and manages a 16 acre property portfolio in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on restaurants, leisure and retail in the highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, together with substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

The portfolio comprises 611 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to 1.1 million sq. ft., 624 apartments and 0.4 million sq. ft. of offices. All our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street.

@shaftesburyplc shaftesbury.co.uk

Shaftesbury 在伦敦最有活力的西区（WestEnd）拥有、管理的地产组合总面积达到16英亩。这些以餐饮、娱乐和零售为主的地产组合集中于卡纳比大街（Carnaby）、七晷区（Seven Dials）和中国城（Chinatown）区域。同时，Shaftesbury 在科文特花园（Covent Garden）东、西两侧、Soho区和菲茨罗维亚区（Fitzrovia）也拥有大量地产。

Shaftesbury 的地产组合包括共611家餐厅、咖啡厅、酒吧和商户，总面积达到110万平方英尺；此外，Shaftesbury 还拥有624间公寓和40万平方英尺的办公空间。Shaftesbury 的地产不仅全都毗邻伦敦西区的各大地铁站，同时紧邻横贯城铁'伊丽莎白线'（Elizabeth Line）上两个西区交通枢纽站--托特纳姆法院路（Tottenham Court Road）站和邦德街（Bond Street）站均在步行10分钟范围内。