BRIGHT HERE BRIGHT NOW: CARNABY LAUNCHES VIBRANT COLOUR POP RAINBOW INSTALLATION

Carnaby reveals a brand new rainbow installation throughout the 14 streets with two bright shimmer disk rainbows arching over the world famous Carnaby Street. Marking the start of new beginnings, the sequin rainbows symbolise positivity and hope and bring playful pops of colour to London's West End. Made up of 40,000 shimmer sequins, the rainbows will stay in place throughout the summer to bring love, joy and happiness to visitors. Rainbows are a natural phenomenon and mean something different to everyone, with each colour representing a distinct meaning from peace and harmony to spirit.

The rainbow doesn't stop there... 51 giant hanging light bulbs are suspended in the sky at Ganton Street. The much loved installation lights up in a rainbow of colours, creating a spectacular light display. Newburgh Street, Kingly Street and Foubert's Place will be bathed in multi-coloured and pink festoon lights and the Giant Plug on Ganton Street is an award-winning piece of urban art that shines out with a series of colourful lights.

In Tennison Court, just off Kingly Street, discover an amazing light show that turns your shadow into a wonderful series of rainbow colours. Known for colourful shop fronts, Carnaby leads on it's Instagrammable spots including the hard to miss neon pink building on the corner of Foubert's Place and Kingly Street.

Colourful communal tables and benches have been installed on Carnaby Street, Newburgh Street and Ganton Street providing up to 200 seats that anyone can use to enjoy a takeaway meal without booking, from 11am to 10pm.

Shaftesbury's Head of Group Marketing and Communications Karen Baines says: 'As London emerges from the lockdown cocoon, the rainbow installations in Carnaby are there to help create a brave new uplifting mood to welcome visitors back. Along with the amazing retailers and restaurants, Carnaby is all about creating great experiences and is the West End's most photogenic hotspot'.

Carnaby is world famous for its colourful brands and their exciting products, and to celebrate the stunning installations some of Carnaby's shops, cafés and restaurants have created their own rainbow products and dishes.

Fashion and beauty:

Swatch has launched the 'Beating Love' watch that features a bright rainbow face that transcends down the strap. Always one step ahead when it comes to colour, MAC's global flagship on Carnaby Street stocks their full collection and offers bookable 'rainbow' makeovers with one of their experts to try out the new Brights.

Magical and beautifully colourful, Annie's Ibiza brings sustainable glamour to the Newburgh Quarter. Shop the Kaleidoscope Trousers and the Rainbow Magic Mushroom Dress, for the epitome of rainbow brilliance. Celebrity fans include Kate Moss, Jaime Winstone and Rita Ora.

Luxury eyewear brand Moscot launches a collection of custom tinted glasses, choose from 20 unique colourways, each colour has its own purpose, yellow being perfect for object definition whereas the vermillion lenses provide colour perception and contrast in low light.

MONKI never disappoints to offer brights for the wardrobe. Their Sporty Striped Socks make for the perfect pairing with a simple white trainer to add definition to any outfit.

Food and drink:

The team at Island Poké has created a special bright pink rice bowl that uses beetroot to create the pink hue. Dressed with a rhubarb slaw, salmon and edible flowers, the bowl is a dish to try. Shining through their wafer-thin rice paper wrap, the Vegan Chicken Tikka Kaleido Roll is a feast for the eyes as well as the palette. Filled with fresh ingredients such as crimson Radicchio leaves, cucumber, coriander and pieces of what very much resembles chicken, the rolls make for a perfect light lunch and are low in calorie too.

Kua 'Aina launches a Hawaiian Shave Ice. A snow like texture that comes in 3 tropical flavours created for its rainbow effect.

Carnaby

Carnaby is in the heart of London's West End, where over 100 retail brands of quality and distinction and over 60 independent restaurants, cafes and bars can be found across 14 streets, including the world famous Carnaby Street. Carnaby is a unique and iconic experiential shopping, dining and leisure destination.

Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury owns and manages a 16 acre property portfolio in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on restaurants, leisure and retail in the highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, together with substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

The portfolio comprises 611 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to 1.1 million sq. ft., 624 apartments and 0.4 million sq. ft. of offices. All our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street.

@shaftesburyplc shaftesbury.co.uk