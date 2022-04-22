Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shaftesbury PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB   GB0007990962

SHAFTESBURY PLC

(SHB)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 10:39:09 am EDT
614.50 GBX   +1.32%
10:28aSHAFTESBURY : Announces the opening of kloris' flagship store in carnaby
PU
04/07SHAFTESBURY : Pulls debut noodle concept into chinatown london
PU
04/06SHAFTESBURY : Seven dials market unveils the new look cucumber alley food hub
PU
SHAFTESBURY : ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF KLORIS' FLAGSHIP STORE IN CARNABY

04/22/2022 | 10:28am EDT
Shaftesbury announces the opening of premium CBD specialists; KLORIS first flagship store on Newburgh Street. The store is set to open at 13 Newburgh Street and spans across 556 square ft throughout two floors.

KLORIS' premium CBD products focus on sleep, stress, recovery and active skincare - spanning supplements, topicals, spa experiences and more. They are one of the most awarded CBD brands, particularly for their commitment to sustainability and earth-friendly formulas.

A tranquil and friendly escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, the store is situated on the corner of a beautiful building in one of the most exciting and loved parts of Carnaby.

Once the store opens its doors there will be a programme of inspiring real-life experiences, events, treatments and special edition products, all with the goal of sharing knowledge on how natural formulations can help with endemic issues in our society like sleep and stress.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, Retail Director at Shaftesbury says:"With the continuous rise in popularity of CBD, we are delighted that the leading brand; KLORIS is set to arrive in Carnaby. With the brands commitment to sustainability and earth friendly formulas they are a perfect fit for our already existing retail mix. We are excited for the Carnaby customer to experience the KLORIS flagship store in the Newburgh Quarter, and we are sure customers will enjoy discovering their range of scientifically backed CBD health and beauty products."

"Products, experiences and education that have a positive impact on people's wellness are why KLORIS exists. We've been blessed to have an inspiring community of customers and supporters develop around us online since we started three years ago and being able to now connect with them in a physical space, in such a vibrant part of the city is a dream come true. We are so excited for the flagship KLORIS store to come to life!"Matt, Pedram & Kim, KLORIS

Shaftesbury plc published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 124 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 144 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2022 797 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 2 327 M 3 037 M 3 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,1x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SHAFTESBURY PLC
Shaftesbury PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHAFTESBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 606,50 GBX
Average target price 622,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Bickell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Peter Alan Ward CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan C. Nicholls Non-Executive Chairman
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennelle Lisa Tilling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAFTESBURY PLC-1.38%3 037
EQUINIX, INC.-10.43%68 955
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.15%44 580
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-15.00%42 767
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-10.45%32 588
SEGRO PLC-4.14%21 609