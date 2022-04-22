SHAFTESBURY : ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF KLORIS' FLAGSHIP STORE IN CARNABY

Shaftesbury announces the opening of premium CBD specialists; KLORIS first flagship store on Newburgh Street. The store is set to open at 13 Newburgh Street and spans across 556 square ft throughout two floors.

KLORIS' premium CBD products focus on sleep, stress, recovery and active skincare - spanning supplements, topicals, spa experiences and more. They are one of the most awarded CBD brands, particularly for their commitment to sustainability and earth-friendly formulas.

A tranquil and friendly escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, the store is situated on the corner of a beautiful building in one of the most exciting and loved parts of Carnaby.

Once the store opens its doors there will be a programme of inspiring real-life experiences, events, treatments and special edition products, all with the goal of sharing knowledge on how natural formulations can help with endemic issues in our society like sleep and stress.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, Retail Director at Shaftesbury says:"With the continuous rise in popularity of CBD, we are delighted that the leading brand; KLORIS is set to arrive in Carnaby. With the brands commitment to sustainability and earth friendly formulas they are a perfect fit for our already existing retail mix. We are excited for the Carnaby customer to experience the KLORIS flagship store in the Newburgh Quarter, and we are sure customers will enjoy discovering their range of scientifically backed CBD health and beauty products."

"Products, experiences and education that have a positive impact on people's wellness are why KLORIS exists. We've been blessed to have an inspiring community of customers and supporters develop around us online since we started three years ago and being able to now connect with them in a physical space, in such a vibrant part of the city is a dream come true. We are so excited for the flagship KLORIS store to come to life!"Matt, Pedram & Kim, KLORIS