Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shaftesbury PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB   GB0007990962

SHAFTESBURY PLC

(SHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shaftesbury : JOHN LENNON ‘IMAGINE' TRIBUTE SCULPTURE TO WELCOME EVERYONE TO CARNABY STREET

10/09/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A life-size sculpture of John Lennon entitled 'Imagine', after one of the famous singer/songwriter's signature songs, is set to grace the top end of Carnaby Street this Saturday, 9 October, on what would have been his 81st birthday.

Created in 2009 by acclaimed American/British sculptor, poet, playwright, lyricist, novelist and actor, Lawrence Holofcener, who sadly passed away in 2017 aged 91, the sculpture is being brought to its new location - outside of the world famous Liberty London store - by his widow, Julia Holofcener, in partnership with Shaftesbury.

The stunning bronze statue of Lennon, with his arms outstretched, head tilted up and legs crossed on a bench, could not be more fitting for Carnaby Street - a place where The Beatles often went to get kitted out at the likes of Lord John in the Swinging Sixties and frequented iconic clubs such as The Bag O' Nails, where Paul McCartney met his future wife Linda Eastman.

Simon Quayle, Executive Director at Shaftesbury says: "We are delighted to welcome this fantastic sculpture to Carnaby, adding to the rich musical heritage of the area going back as far as the 1920s. The sculpture will give visitors a great photo opportunity with one of the world's most iconic British musicians".

Holofcener's other sculpture is 'Allies' on Bond Street, which features war-time US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and our very own Winston Churchill, on a bench in conversation. It was unveiled by Princess Margaret in 1995 and has become a London landmark, as well as a poignant symbol of long-lasting alliance between America and Britain.

'Imagine' was Lennon's second solo album - released 50 years ago this year, on 9 September, 1971, following the break-up of The Beatles. The opening title track, with the famous lyrics "imagine all the people living life in peace", is still as powerful now as it was then.

Holofcener led a colourful life and his acting career began in a nightclub revue in New York at the 'Upstairs at the Downstairs'. His first theatre job was in 'Stop the World - I Want to Get Off' on Broadway. Then, in 1964, he played Cornelius in 'Hello, Dolly!', first with Carol Channing, then with Ginger Rogers.

Julia Holofcener, who describes her late husband as a "true 20th Century Renaissance man", much like singer, songwriter, musician and peace activist Lennon, has developed and produced events both in the United States and England through her public relations and event production firms.

She said: "My husband was a lyricist on Broadway in the 1950s and 60s and he wanted to pay tribute to Lennon's music, but particularly to the concept of world peace, and he therefore named the piece 'Imagine' after Lennon's song. For the unveiling of the first casting of the sculpture on Lennon's 70th birthday in 2010, he also wrote 'Can't We Have Peace', which was performed at the unveiling in Mount Dora, Florida.

"He was a great environmentalist as well, and he wrote 'Day of Change' in the 1970s in the hope that the world would understand the importance of climate change. He also proposed a 'Terra Carta' for the world's countries to adhere to."

With sustainability and climate change never talked about as much as now, Lawrence Holofcener was also a true visionary. His 'Can't We Have Peace' song contains the lyrics 'You get your fill by spreading goodwill', and the new Lennon statue will be there to do exactly that from this Saturday.

For more information, please contact Sister London: meghan.ryan@sisterlondon.com /

hannah.deacon@sisterlondon.com 020 7287 9601

Disclaimer

Shaftesbury plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHAFTESBURY PLC
04:32aSHAFTESBURY : JOHN LENNON ‘IMAGINE' TRIBUTE SCULPTURE TO WELCOME EVERYONE TO CARNABY..
PU
10/08SHAFTESBURY : SEVEN DIALS BOOSTS VINTAGE APPEAL WITH ‘GOOD' LAUNCH
PU
10/06SHAFTESBURY : Tech-led shaxian delicacies opens in chinatown london
PU
10/04SHAFTESBURY : Queen immersive store opens on carnaby street to celebrate five decades of m..
PU
09/23SHAFTESBURY : White pine nordic living comes to seven dials for flagship store
PU
09/15SHAFTESBURY : Seven dials celebrates start up initiative finalist billi london's debut sto..
PU
09/09SHAFTESBURY : SEVEN DIALS WELCOMES SEVEN NEW BRANDS TO ITS STREETS, INCLUDING WINNER OF LO..
PU
09/09SHAFTESBURY : Announces the opening of digital wardrobe app whering's first pop-up in carn..
PU
09/09SHAFTESBURY : Italy's favourite pasta brand miscusi signs for uk restaurant debut in the y..
PU
09/03SHAFTESBURY : SEVEN DIALS WELCOMES SEVEN NEW BRANDS TO ITS STREETS, INCLUDING WINNER OF LO..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAFTESBURY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 110 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2021 -365 M -497 M -497 M
Net Debt 2021 741 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,74x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 2 321 M 3 165 M 3 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales 2022 24,9x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SHAFTESBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
Shaftesbury PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAFTESBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 605,00 GBX
Average target price 586,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Bickell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Peter Alan Ward Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan C. Nicholls Non-Executive Chairman
Sally Elizabeth Walden Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAFTESBURY PLC6.33%3 165
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)7.32%67 399
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.82%40 788
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.98%29 321
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.09%26 167
SEGRO PLC26.74%19 692