Shaftesbury : SEVEN DIALS MARKET UNVEILS THE NEW LOOK CUCUMBER ALLEY FOOD HUB

Shaftesbury has today announced that KERB's Seven Dials Market is launching a revitalised Cucumber Alley on April 8, adding to the diverse food offering located in the heart of London's West End.

Cucumber Alley is located adjacent to the main Seven Dials Market with entrances at either end leading on to Shorts Gardens and Earlham Street, within Seven Dials. This space will be transformed into a grab and go hub, hosting seven different operators offering snacks and specialising in sweet treats.

The new entrants to Cucumber Alley represent some of the best and brightest food talent from the KERB pool; the friend of instagrammers everywhere Soft Serve Society, Boolay Crepes from the wonderful Yolkin, Deeknekthe home of dreamy waffles, Wheelcake Island who are returning to Cucumber Alley and is well-known at its current home in Spitalfields, Ong Ong's - a Chinatown favourite, Oshpazfor Uzbek dumplings and to round off the offering is the new express offering from Curry On NaanStop - Naanstop Express.

The revitalised space provides independent brands with a unique opportunity, sitting alongside other exciting brands within Seven Dials Market and the Seven Dials community, to test new concepts whilst continue trading in an alternative central London location and pivoting their offer to a new audience.

Simon Mitchell, Managing Director of KERB and curator of Seven Dials Market, said: "Seven Dials Market has always been a very special place, and hot pot of new and talented brands coming together - all under one roof. The launch of Cucumber Alley is an extension of this offer and is reflective of what we at KERB always want to achieve, and that is to support new operators coming to the market and providing a very special opportunity to grow before expanding into other locations. This launch also comes as London is re-opening and provides the space for people to pop in and experience Seven Dials Market as a whole."

Julia Wilkinson, Restaurant Director, at Shaftesbury, added: "When Seven Dials Market first joined the community, KERB set a precedent to inspire and push food boundaries whilst complementing the surrounding dining offer for all our customers, whether they are shoppers, tourists, live or work in the area. The evolution of Cucumber Alley is an exciting next phase for Seven Dials Market and collaboratively, the unique line-up of operators will add to this best-in-class street food destination in the heart of London's West End."

The Cucumber Alley opening at Seven Dials Market follows news that the authentic American restaurant Slim Chickens and French gourmet burger brand, La Patate are both set to launch in Seven Dials later this month.

