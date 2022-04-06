Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Shaftesbury PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHB   GB0007990962

SHAFTESBURY PLC

(SHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shaftesbury : SEVEN DIALS MARKET UNVEILS THE NEW LOOK CUCUMBER ALLEY FOOD HUB

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shaftesbury has today announced that KERB's Seven Dials Market is launching a revitalised Cucumber Alley on April 8, adding to the diverse food offering located in the heart of London's West End.

Cucumber Alley is located adjacent to the main Seven Dials Market with entrances at either end leading on to Shorts Gardens and Earlham Street, within Seven Dials. This space will be transformed into a grab and go hub, hosting seven different operators offering snacks and specialising in sweet treats.

The new entrants to Cucumber Alley represent some of the best and brightest food talent from the KERB pool; the friend of instagrammers everywhere Soft Serve Society, Boolay Crepes from the wonderful Yolkin, Deeknekthe home of dreamy waffles, Wheelcake Island who are returning to Cucumber Alley and is well-known at its current home in Spitalfields, Ong Ong's - a Chinatown favourite, Oshpazfor Uzbek dumplings and to round off the offering is the new express offering from Curry On NaanStop - Naanstop Express.

The revitalised space provides independent brands with a unique opportunity, sitting alongside other exciting brands within Seven Dials Market and the Seven Dials community, to test new concepts whilst continue trading in an alternative central London location and pivoting their offer to a new audience.

Simon Mitchell, Managing Director of KERB and curator of Seven Dials Market, said: "Seven Dials Market has always been a very special place, and hot pot of new and talented brands coming together - all under one roof. The launch of Cucumber Alley is an extension of this offer and is reflective of what we at KERB always want to achieve, and that is to support new operators coming to the market and providing a very special opportunity to grow before expanding into other locations. This launch also comes as London is re-opening and provides the space for people to pop in and experience Seven Dials Market as a whole."

Julia Wilkinson, Restaurant Director, at Shaftesbury, added: "When Seven Dials Market first joined the community, KERB set a precedent to inspire and push food boundaries whilst complementing the surrounding dining offer for all our customers, whether they are shoppers, tourists, live or work in the area. The evolution of Cucumber Alley is an exciting next phase for Seven Dials Market and collaboratively, the unique line-up of operators will add to this best-in-class street food destination in the heart of London's West End."

The Cucumber Alley opening at Seven Dials Market follows news that the authentic American restaurant Slim Chickens and French gourmet burger brand, La Patate are both set to launch in Seven Dials later this month.

Hanover Green, Nash Bond and Cushman & Wakefield represent Seven Dials.

kerbfood.com |@sevendialsmkt | 35 Earlham St, Seven Dials, London WC2H 9LD

Disclaimer

Shaftesbury plc published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHAFTESBURY PLC
05:13aSHAFTESBURY : Seven dials market unveils the new look cucumber alley food hub
PU
04/05SHAFTESBURY : Slim chickens to open iconic new site on cambridge circus, seven dials, lond..
PU
03/29SHAFTESBURY : Seven dials boosts ethical appeal with opening of dai
PU
03/24SHAFTESBURY : Contributed over £1m to the community in 2020/21
PU
03/22SHAFTESBURY : Looks to accelerate recovery with ambitious plans for its office portfolio
PU
03/18SHAFTESBURY : Announces the opening of nightjar in kingly court
PU
03/09SHAFTESBURY : Welcomes a flurry of new f&b concepts in covent garden
PU
03/09SHAFTESBURY : New culinary concept named st martin's house to launch in seven dials
PU
03/03SHAFTESBURY : Carnaby butterflies are flying the nest
PU
03/01ON A ROLL : Seven dials to welcome danish bakery ole & steen
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAFTESBURY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 124 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 144 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2022 793 M 1 040 M 1 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 2 329 M 3 055 M 3 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,1x
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SHAFTESBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
Shaftesbury PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAFTESBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 607,00 GBX
Average target price 624,91 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Bickell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Peter Alan Ward CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan C. Nicholls Non-Executive Chairman
Richard John Akers Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennelle Lisa Tilling Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAFTESBURY PLC-1.30%3 055
EQUINIX, INC.-9.86%69 166
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.29%42 254
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-17.22%37 961
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-9.07%32 427
SEGRO PLC-4.18%21 705