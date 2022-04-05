Shaftesbury : SLIM CHICKENS TO OPEN ICONIC NEW SITE ON CAMBRIDGE CIRCUS, SEVEN DIALS, LONDON

Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) announces the official opening of a new iconic Slim Chickens on 13th April in Seven Dials' Cambridge Circus, London. Joining two other central London sites in Soho and Marylebone, the new launch will be the 18th Slim Chickens site in the UK and forms part of the group's ambitious roll-out plans this year.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas-based brand chicken brand with over 150 locations across the States is known for its cooked-to-order, buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded chicken tenders.

However, the menu is broader than many in the segment, offering top quality freshly prepared salads, sandwiches, chicken wings and waffles, as well as unique sides. Also setting it apart is its 14-strong range of house-made dipping sauces including Ranch, Korean BBQ, Blue Cheese and Sriracha Garlic, providing diners with a different profile with each meal. The drinks list features hand-spun milkshakes alongside Coca Cola, Budweiser, Slims' own IPA and cocktails with frozen cheesecakes being introduced for dessert.

Southern hospitality and music are part of the brand's DNA and are reflected in the inviting interiors. The 3,847 square foot site features 122 covers across two floors with an open plan, modern scheme with family seating, intimate tables and booths all set to the tune of Delta Blues-inspired music. There will be bold decorative elements throughout, from posters of Blues singers to a giant 3D guitar and custom LED lighting.

Slim Chickens Cambridge Circus will also be the brand's second location to offer fully operational service robots, supporting the onsite team with table service and click and collect orders. Delivery via the Deliveroo app and directly through the Slim Chickens app will be available from this location.

Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG, commented: "From listening to customers we know how much they want Slim Chickens to be part of their communities and from speaking with landlord partners we know they want Slims to be part of their developments. It is one of the most sought-after restaurant brands in the country and we are thrilled to have secured another iconic central London location for Slim Chickens."

Julia Wilkinson, Restaurant Director at Shaftesbury added: "We are pleased to be welcoming Slim Chickens to this key gateway location to Seven Dials. The new concept format and scale of the restaurant will be a great draw for visitors to the West End from daytime through to the evening. The launch also comes ahead of the Elizabeth Line opening this summer, just five minutes away from Cambridge Circus, which will welcome a new wave of visitors to the area and increased accessibility to Central London."

